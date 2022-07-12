Swire Coca-Cola USA has opened the doors to a massive, eco-friendly new facility in eastern Colorado Springs.

A grand opening on Tuesday celebrated the new sales center and warehouse at 1935 Cygnet Heights. The new facility is located on 17 acres near the Colorado Springs Airport that would allow for future expansion.

Utah-based Swire is the Coca-Cola bottler for Colorado and 12 other Western states. The new Springs facility doubles the warehouse space for the 800 products and 50 brands it provides to 1,200 local businesses. The facility is one of eight in Colorado and 52 total across the dozen Western states.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers was at the opening ceremony to recognize Swire Coca-Cola's commitment to the city. "I am always very pleased when a company that has roots in our community not only decides to stay here but decides to expand here, and that’s exactly what Swire has done, and expand in a big way," he said.

Construction on the facility began in April 2021 by Colorado Springs-based contractor Colarelli Construction. Despite supply chain constraints, the 145,000-square-foot building is open and operational 14 months later. Swire vacated its former center in a 55,980-square-foot building that it leased a mile away from the new facility.

The new location has office and meeting spaces and a 120,000 square-foot warehouse, which holds approximately 200,000 cases of Coca-Cola and other beverages at any given time, according to Eric Larsen, sales center manager. Swire employs around 150 people at the new facility.

Summer is the busiest time for Swire Coca-Cola, particularly over the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend. “When people are hot, they drink more,” Larsen said.

The warehouse has 15 docks to receive supply from outside carriers and distribute to the community with 27 trucks and approximately 30 drivers. The warehouse in the old facility had just nine docks.

The west-facing office and meeting spaces have an open- floor concept and glass façade to allow in sunlight and natural warmth. Larsen said that in the four weeks since the company moved operations into the Cygnet Heights location, he has used natural light to work in his office.

“I have a light switch but haven’t really had to use it yet because I have so much natural light,” he said.

The building will be powered by a 900-killowatt solar array that is set to be installed on the building’s roof, moving Swire closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2026. Xeriscaping around the building also helps reduce water usage on the property.

Coca-Cola has been distributed and sold in Colorado Springs since 1919. "We would like to continue to grow this community and give back to the community. We are here to stay and we’re so pleased to be a member of this community," said Craig Hagler, Rocky Mountain Division vice president for Swire Coca-Cola.