Filllmore Pizza Kitchen has the ambiance of a hotel breakfast lounge, which means there is none. Fortunately, that’s where the similarities end, except the restaurant is inside the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Fillmore Inn in the area where guests load up on quick, convenient morning fare.

At 11 a.m. it transitions to an actual sit-down, order-off-the-menu eatery with friendly servers and impressive Italian cuisine for lunch and dinner. There’s nothing physical about the transformation beyond the addition of green and white checkered tablecloths.

Admittedly, skepticism accompanied us walking in the door. Yet, the place was abuzz. Not everyone is necessarily a hotel guest. Our server said many diners live nearby or have heard about the place from friends. The night of our visit, lodgers were in the minority.

Fillmore Pizza Kitchen is a separate enterprise from the hotel; it’s part of Concept Restaurants. This explains the quality and attention to detail. Meatballs, garlic knots and marinara sauce are house-made; pizza dough is hand- tossed.

Sliders ($9 for four) are a clever twist with ground beef and pork meatballs, marinara and mozzarella cheese oozing out the sides sandwiched in sliced garlic knots, with extra sauce for dipping. More garlic in the bread would make something above average even better. Still, these could be a meal if sharing was not part of the plan. However, my group agreed the sliders bode well for the rest of our order.

Pizzas are available in 10- and 14-inch sizes, with seven specialty possibilities or the option to build your own choosing from a large selection of toppings and either red or creamy garlic (white) sauce. The 10-inch California Dream ($15) is sauced with the white and crowned with spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, feta and mozzarella cheeses.

The 10-inch Deluxe ($15), according to our server, is the most popular. With pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, black olives and mozzarella, it’s also a mosaic of colors.

The pizza rims are thick and chewy; the thin crust holds its shape and texture. The proportion of ingredients in both pizzas provides a balance of flavors and textures.

Calzones, salads, sandwiches and pastas complete the offerings. The plate-size Italian calzone ($13) is packed with meatballs, green peppers and pepperoni. A dusting of Parmesan cheese before baking further enhances the toothsome crust. The side dish of marinara for dipping is almost unnecessary — almost.

Pasta dishes include spaghetti or baked penne with meatballs and lasagna (each $13). The latter arrives in a large shallow bowl looking like an abstract painting thanks to the abundance of sauce and melted cheese surrounding the layered pasta. Two garlic knots rest on the bowl’s rim. This is a lot of food, but it’s not just about quantity. This is comfort food Italian style, thanks to meat sauce and gooey cheeses.

Several TVs throughout the dining area and lobby, where the bar is, add to the inelegance, which contrasts with the quality of the food. The hotel could be anywhere USA, but the restaurant fortunately is just north of Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs.

Fillmore Pizza Kitchen

Pizza and pasta for dining in or carryout.

Location: 3150 N. Chestnut St.

Contact: 1-719-635-5955; fillmorepizzakitchen.com

Prices: $9 to $23

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. No designated Wi-Fi for restaurant.

Favorite dishes: Meatball sliders and California Dream pizza.

Other: Gluten-free and limited vegan options available.