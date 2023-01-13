Marie Richard wanted to give the ladies a reason to put their high heels on.

So when the downtown space that last housed Epiphany, a Latin-American fusion restaurant and club that closed in June, came available, she grabbed it up. Prior to Epiphany, the space housed Thirsty Parrot and 32 Bleu.

The new Studio 32 Discotheque, designed to pay homage to the iconic nightclub Studio 54 in New York City, is now open for all your drinking and dancing needs.

“I see every age and every demographic coming in,” said the Studio 32 founder. “They’re like this is so up my alley — finally something to dress up for. I love seeing everyone’s individuality. That sticks out how I remember the era of Studio 54 — creative people, actors, actresses. They came together and that’s what made the energy of the space.”

Richard roams around her 5,000-square-foot space a few hours before the doors open to night crawlers on the Friday night before Christmas. The evening’s visitors will climb a long, red carpeted staircase and emerge into a room soaked in soft pinks and glittery silver colors. And they’ll notice the details: Versace wallpaper, a bowl of Italian chocolates that will surely be empty well before midnight, fresh flowers, red and white tufted valances, pink tufted velvet bar chairs, damask carpet, heavy chandeliers, satin sofas, a clawfoot tub to hold Champagne or use as a photo prop.

The stage, which used to hold the likes of Gillian Welch, Cowboy Junkies, G. Love and Special Sauce and Modest Mouse in the 32 Bleu days, is now done out in soft shag carpet. A bedroom set, featuring a giant bed adorned with a pink comforter and stacks of pink pillows, is available for dancing, pillow fights and photo opportunities. And you can’t miss the giant pink teddy bear.

Black and white photos of Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Olivia Newton-John, Cher and others from their Studio 54 days gaze down upon the floating dance floor. And the mezzanine holds tables heavy enough to withstand inspired dancers.

“I like pretty interiors, good music and hostessing people,” Richard said. “This feels intimate, like a house party. It’s like having people over to your house — that’s the feel of the space.”

Richard has a longtime affinity for old buildings. She spearheaded the design of the now defunct Club Eden, a nightclub resurrected in an old Episcopal church from the late 1800s on Pikes Peak Avenue, and Copperhead Road Bar on Academy Boulevard, formerly Black Angus Steakhouse decades ago.

“I look at the building and let the building tell me what it needs to be,” Richard said. “I’d drive by that building (32 S. Tejon St.), before the building was rehabilitated, and it reminded me of Studio 54 days. I said that place needs to be a discotheque.”

Studio 32 opens at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with rotating DJs playing remixes of music from the ’70s through today. Admission is $10. Bottle service is available and set up in 10 areas around the club.

“People like to celebrate and there’s lot of things to celebrate: birthdays, divorce parties, promotion parties, going away parties,” Richard said.

“People don’t have anywhere to do that. In the last 10 years this has been a microbrewery and AstroTurf and overhead garage town. How much cornhole can one town take?”

Contact the writer: 636-0270