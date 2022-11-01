Burning rubber filled the air as street racers drifted around a Colorado Springs parking lot and intersection in a video posted on YouTube in late September.

For some residents, the chaotic video is evidence of a persistent problem.

The Victory World Outreach Church on South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway has been a hot spot for street racing meetups since 2020, said Kenneth Vigen, who heads the church's security team. Conflict between the church and racers has been escalating when church members confront the racers, he said.

"We had an incident this summer where they pulled some weapons on us and it got very dangerous," Vigen said.

In one recent incident, a church member had his tires slashed by racers in the parking lot when he went to check on a building alarm, Vigen said. Colorado Springs police confirmed the incident was reported to them.

Racers often gather in the church parking lot on weekends in large numbers — sometimes 75 to 100 cars at a time — leaving behind trash and fireworks that must be cleaned up before Sunday morning services, Vigen said. The racers also have become more brazen, he said, at times showing up and waiting for church members to leave evening events.

When church members report the activity and police arrive, the racers often scatter and they don't face consequences, which Vigen also said he finds concerning.

He brought the issue to the Colorado Springs City Council last week and asked for its help, particularly since Vigen said he heard from police that a city ordinance approved last year meant to deter street racing can't be enforced. The owner of a nearby business also told the council the racing was a problem. Another business in the area reached by phone agreed racers gather in the parking lot.

When the City Council approved the law in March 2021 that would have allowed officers to seize vehicles involved in street racing, the commander of the Sand Creek Division said it was needed to address the "exorbitant amount” of complaints related to illegal racing.

The City Attorney's Office said it is working on amendments that have not been finalized and it cannot comment further.

Residents of the Old North End Neighborhood brought up concerns about street racing during a presentation to the council in January and say the problem has also gotten worse since then.

While it is tough to prove the cars were racing, the neighborhood has seen several crashes involving speeds in excess of 80 to 90 mph that have damaged private property and street trees, neighborhood President Dutch Schulz said in an email. While racing was suspected, drivers were not charged with it, he said.

Colorado Springs police data for 2022 show that 31 tickets have been issued related to street racing and there has been an increase in complaints for Hancock Expressway, Milton E. Proby Parkway and Powers Boulevard in September and October, said police spokesman Robert Tornabene.

He noted there has been a decrease in calls about racing near Victory World Outreach Church through July.

Vigen said police and others have suggested deterrents, such as medians, but the church wants to keep its parking lot as is to host events.

The church also has explored installing a fence but would rather put money into other priorities.

"There is a lot of options that have been thrown at us by police and others," he said.