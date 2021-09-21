More COVID-19 patients have flowed into El Paso County's strained hospitals in recent days as the total number of patients with the virus needing hospital care held steady statewide.
State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Tuesday the number of people in hospitals across Colorado is down slightly to 876 patients and overall hospital capacity is at a healthy 85%, but the cooler weather and more indoor gatherings could prompt a rise in patients.
"There is that possibility we could be looking at a potential increase in cases once again. ... It’s tough to know exactly what our trends are going to do," she said at a Tuesday news conference.
Hospitals in El Paso County have been challenged by a rising number of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. The county has a lower vaccination rate, with only about 61% of eligible residents fully vaccinated.
“Our counties that tend to have the highest hospitalization rates ... tend to be our counties where we see the lowest vaccination rates,” she said while displaying a graphic highlighting Weld and El Paso counties. “Conversely, if you look at Boulder or Denver counties, those are some of our counties where we really see our highest immunization rates, and those are the counties where we're seeing the lowest hospitalization rates right now.”
The number of people with COVID-19 or suspected of having it in the county is up from 154 on Friday to 173 on Monday, El Paso County data showed.
El Paso County Public Health data show the percentage of people testing positive on average has also reached a record high for the year at 10%, which could signal that the number of people in need of care could continue to rise. The previous peak was 9.5% reached in early January. The state's goal for percent positivity is 5%.
Penrose-St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Plauth said Tuesday the sustained rise in COVID-19 patients and other medical needs has challenged the system.
"We have needed to hold patients in our emergency departments until we can place them on the medical floors. We have also begun postponing those surgeries that can reasonably wait," he said.
The practice of treating people in the emergency department while waiting for a bed in another part of the hospital has been common across Colorado and in other states in recent weeks, he said.
UCHealth has also started postponing procedures to help protect hospital capacity. Last week, the chief medical officer for UCHealth called the high number of patients in Colorado Springs "extremely worrisome," in part because the community is about to enter flu season. The system was caring for 80 patients in the region Monday, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.
The county moved into the orange-red level on its hospital capacity ribbon last week, meaning facilities are strained. El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said the next level on ribbon would depend on input, data and feedback from our local hospitals.
"The regional hospital capacity ribbon is fluid," she said.
Colorado Hospital Association spokeswoman Cara Welch said across the state, emergency departments have been very busy with patients needing care for COVID-19, traumatic injuries, respiratory illness and other needs.
"When patients present at the emergency department, hospitals do their best to admit them, transfer them, or treat and discharge them as efficiently as possible. But when volumes are high, that process can slow, and that does mean that patients may have to wait longer than they may be used to," she said.
Hospital capacity includes space, supplies and staff. State data shows 28% of hospitals are expecting staffing shortages in the next week.
Northern Colorado counties are also seeing intensive care units "running very full," Welch said.
The demand for hospital care in Weld County has been driven by a low vaccination rate and patients coming from Wyoming to seek care, Herlihy said.
The northeast corner of the state, including Weld and Larimer counties, was reporting only 3% of the intensive care unit beds are available, state data shows. The region including El Paso County was reporting 12% of ICU beds available.
Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in recent weeks to help balance demand for hospital care so that patients can be moved to a hospital with space for them.
For older adults who may have waning immunity, the state has plenty of vaccine supply to provide booster shots, Gov. Jared Polis said. Nursing home residents across the state will receive their boosters in the coming weeks, he said.
Just over 2% of adults in Colorado have already received a booster, he said.
Colorado is also poised to re-launch an at-home COVID-19 testing program with 2 million BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests, Polis announced on Tuesday.
“It's an extra security layer to identify any infection earlier and find out whether in fact it's COVID," he said, "to take that extra step to protect yourself and others."
The state will send eight free tests to anyone in the state who requests them within four to six days.
To request a test visit covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.