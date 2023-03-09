HuHot Mongolian Grill, the Asian stir-fry restaurant that has been a mainstay along North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, has closed after a 12-year run.

The location, southwest of Academy and Briargate boulevards in the Chapel Hills shopping center, shut its doors in late January.

A second HuHot remains open southeast of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue in the Constitution Place retail center, on the Springs' east side.

The North Academy location faced a series of challenges over the last several years, said Monument resident Jay Warwick. He opened the restaurant in December 2010 as its franchisee and now is a co-owner along with the Montana-based HuHot corporation, which has nearly 60 restaurants in 17 states, according to its website.

More restaurants at area shopping centers, such as University Village Colorado on Nevada Avenue, posed increased competition for HuHot's North Academy location, Warwick said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, also was a blow to its business, he said.

Though HuHot isn't a traditional buffet, diners line up to choose meats, noodles, vegetables and sauces from common-area food bars and then watch as their meals are cooked on a large circular grill.

"We do have lines where you go through and take food, like in a buffet," he said. "That sort of concept isn't conducive for a lot of things. ... People, I think, were a little concerned about all buffet-style restaurants and just anything being passed on."

Like other restaurants in the early days of the pandemic, HuHot's dining room was closed. After it reopened, seating capacities were limited and HuHot started a delivery system, Warwick said.

But HuHot's hands-on, experiential, "have some fun" concept of diners selecting their own foods and watching it being grilled didn't translate well for delivery early on, he said.

"When we gave people the options of checking boxes and stuff of what kinds of proteins they'd like and so forth, it didn't pick up very well," Warwick said. "It made that part of the business tough. We lost the momentum during COVID and the year after."

Since then, HuHot on North Academy also faced increased costs for rent, food, labor, equipment and fixtures, he said.

"It came to a point where if we were going to invest all that money into the Academy store, we were going to potentially have to raise prices at that store and we didn't want to do that," Warwick said. "It was a business decision to close that store."

Warwick said he and the corporate owners' focus now is on the Powers and Constitution location, which "is alive and well and operating very successfully right now." Delivery also has caught on and now contributes to HuHot's sales, he said.

After opening the North Academy and Powers-and-Constitution restaurants, Warwick opened four HuHots in Arvada, Denver, Sheridan and Westminster. Another location in Fort Collins is under separate ownership.

The Denver-area HuHots remain open and are doing well, Warwick said. He credited lessons he learned in the operation of the North Academy location.

"It was very difficult; it was the first HuHot that I had ever opened," said Warwick, a Godfather's Pizza executive before joining HuHot and a one-time member of the U.S. Olympic taekwondo team. "The learning curve was quite steep.

"When we opened the doors ... we opened to phenomenal success," he added. "The store immediately went to the top sales store in the chain nationally. That early success was very exciting and obviously encouraged me to open more stores. ... It was a very exciting time. But all that would not have happened absent the success and just the education from opening that Academy store."