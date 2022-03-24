Colorado Springs' lone Steak 'n Shake apparently has served its last steakburger.
The restaurant, known for its Midwest roots and diner-like fare that includes fries, milkshakes and signature steakburgers, closed sometime over the last several weeks at 1560 Briargate Blvd., on the Springs' north side near the Chapel Hills Mall.
The free-standing, 3,319-square-foot building is being marketed for lease by the Denver office of national commercial real estate brokerage SRS Real Estate Partners, according to signs posted at the site.
Steak 'n Shake is a subsidiary of Biglari Holdings, a San Antonio, Texas, company whose assets include 536 corporate-owned and franchised locations of the restaurant chain, according to a 2021 annual report posted on Biglari's website.
The reasons behind Steak 'n Shake's closing and whether it might reopen weren't known.
A story by Colorado Springs television station Fox 21 in November quoted Steak 'n Shake's local franchisee as saying he had drastically reduced the restaurant's operating hours because of a staffing shortage.
A sign still posted on Steak 'n Shake's front door warned that the restaurant was only open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., was often short-staffed and thanked customers for their patience.
Representatives of Biglari Holdings didn't return phone calls this week and efforts to reach the local franchisee were unsuccessful.
NADG NNN, a commercial real estate investment trust that's part of Canadian-based North American Development Group and owner of the Steak 'n Shake building, also couldn't be reached for comment.
Steak 'n Shake was founded in 1934 in central Illinois; Biglari took control of the brand in 2008. The restaurant chain struggled financially in recent years, though it was profitable in 2021, according to a San Antonio Express-News story last month that quoted Biglari chairman Sardar Biglari in a letter to shareholders.
Steak 'n Shake came to Colorado Springs in 2013 and opened in a newly constructed building that replaced a demolished Pizza Hut on the Briargate Boulevard site. It originally was operated by the McD Restaurant Group of Carbondale; that group sold the building in 2019 to NADG NNN, El Paso County land records show.
Competition among fast-food restaurants, and hamburger outlets in particular, has become fierce in Colorado Springs.
Familiar national and regional brands such as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Red Robin and Carl's Jr. have been part of the local restaurant landscape for decades, along with local favorites such as Drifter's, Cy's Drive-in and Short Stop Burgers.
In November 2020, they were joined by California favorite In-N-Out Burger, which now has two Springs locations. Whataburger, the iconic Texas chain, opened its first Colorado Springs restaurant in February and has at least two more locations planned.