CLOSINGS

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic around early March, and after Colorado imposed (and later relaxed) restrictions on restaurants, stores, theaters, casinos, gyms and the like, several Colorado Springs-area businesses have closed their doors permanently or announced they plan to do so.

Some businesses were locally owned and operated; a few were national chains with Springs-area locations. The number of businesses that have actually closed probably is higher, but here's a partial list of permanent closures, based on Gazette research (all businesses are in Colorado Springs, unless otherwise noted):

FITNESS CENTERS/GYMS

• Gold's Gym, 7655 N Union Blvd. and 1409 N. Academy Blvd. and 302 Main St. in unincorporated Security.

• 24 Hour Fitness, 7720 N. Academy Blvd.

RETAILERS

• Carlie's Convenience store, 3 N. Tejon St.

• GNC, 1115 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park

• Tuesday Morning, 1833 S. Nevada Ave.

RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS AND BARS

• Buzz ‘n Bagels, 15954 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument

• Dickie's Barbecue Pit, 130 E. Pikes Peak Ave. (other locations remain open)

• Iron Bird Brewing Co., 402 S. Nevada Ave.

• Mavi Kebab, 724 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

• Paris Crepes, 720 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs (Colorado Springs location remains open)

• Starbucks, 7 S. Tejon St.

• Sweet Elizabeth’s Organics, 4657 Centennial Blvd.

• Thirsty Parrot, 32 S. Tejon St.

• Triple Nickel Tavern, 334 E. Colorado Ave.