The owners of Colorado's largest gold mine near Cripple Creek have taken the first step to begin underground mining just north of the mountain town, but there are many more hurdles to clear before the first ounce of gold is recovered, according to a mine spokesman. Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co., acquired in August by Greenwood Village-based Newmont Mining Corp., is seeking approval from Colorado regulators to expand the boundaries of its mining operation to include the site a half-mile south of the Cripple Creek Heritage and Information Center and the Molly Kathleen Mine tourist attraction.