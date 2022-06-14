The Colorado Springs Charter Academy’s board conducted itself inappropriately in a number of ways, including showing poor governance and transparency, but is not guilty of criminal behavior, according to the state agency that governs charter schools.

In a letter on Monday, Anastasia Hawkins, director of governance for the Colorado Charter School Institute, informed the school that the agency has completed its investigation.

The comprehensive probe included interviews of school staff by Assistant Attorney General Joe Peters as well as a review of school records, financial reports and a defiant response letter from the school expressing outrage and requesting an apology from CSI.

The cease-and-desist letter, written by Peters on CSI's behalf in April, outlined areas in which the school has been considered in breach of its charter contract: financial improprieties, governance issues and a failure to finalize an operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

State Education Commissioner Katy Anthes found sufficient grounds last week to order a third party to take over management of the school. Former Jefferson County Public School Superintendent Daniel McMinimee was tapped as the K-8 school’s primary administrative decision maker for 120 days, with the option to extend for an additional 120 days, according to Anthes’ order.

The letter on Monday addressed each of the “grounds for breach,” outlined the steps CSCA took (or failed to take) in correcting the deficiency, and made recommendations for future action.

Peters’ notice, dated April 22, said the school had failed to meet “generally accepted standards of fiscal management” by, among other things, allowing board treasurer Summer Groubert to be an authorized signer on the school’s bank account, have edit access to the school’s accounting system, and possess a purchase card with a $50,000 limit, all at the same time.

Dustin Sparks, counsel for the Charter School Law Group, acknowledged that Groubert did have financial access at an unusual level for a board member, but there is no evidence that she mismanaged funds.

The letter also mentions allegations that the school had been spending money inappropriately. If proved true, those allegations would have been grounds for a criminal investigation, but they were not substantiated.

A May 16 response from the Charter School Law Group, which represents CSCA, contended that Groubert had been granted authority by the board to make financial decisions on the school’s behalf after the departure in December of several top administrators, including Head of School Dan Ajamian.

The school’s response letter also expressed the board’s belief that the allegations were “unsubstantiated, slanderous, and based on false information from limited sources.” According to the letter, Groubert’s fiduciary authority has been revoked and the board expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing, but the investigation would be damaging to their reputations.

“The CSCA Board further requests that CSI apologize for the manner in which it handled this matter and for the damage it needlessly caused to the accused Board members’ reputations,” the letter read.

Hawkins’ response did not include an apology, but it did clearly state that the investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct. There was evidence that suggested inappropriate financial conduct, including “that specific individuals with personal relationships with specific board members received substantially larger mid-year raises than did other staff.” Hawkins acknowledged that most of those raises could be explained as commensurate with additional duties.

The investigation found that while Groubert’s edit access and purchasing card had been canceled, she still had access to the school’s bank accounts — contrary to the school’s assertion in its May 16 letter. Still, CSI declared the financial breach to be cured and rescinded its demand that the school delay any facilities-related spending.

In April, the state charter agency alleged that the school had failed to run its board in a manner consistent with State Board of Education standards governing voting methods and board conduct.

In response, the school provided emails and records “tending to support CSCA’s statements,” according to Hawkins. While the agency believes the board could operate with more transparency — and suggested the school consider bringing in an outside adviser — CSI withdrew its second claim, thanking the school “for its diligent response.”

The state charter agency noted that the school has not yet provided an amended budget for the coming school year, a primary reason for Anthes’ decision to transfer governance to an outside entity.

Without a finished budget or finalized teacher contracts, and with only one senior-level administrator in place, Head of School Zoe Ann Holmes, Anthes felt external management was necessary for the school to be ready to open its doors on the first day of school, which is less than 90 days away.

CSI asked for “a further report on the status of the amended budget” by July 15.

Hawkins’ letter concluded by lifting its cease-and-desist order on appointing new board members, with the caveat that individual board members abstain from voting on any appointment that might give the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Last week, Terry Croy Lewis, CSI’s executive director, sent a letter to the charter school’s staff and family members informing them of the state’s decision to appoint "an external expert to take on the role and responsibilities of the CSCA board.” Lewis said McMinimee will work with staff and school leadership to resolve all the issues the state agency identified.

“We anticipate that when you return from summer break, we will be able to share that CSCA is on track to resolve all outstanding issues,” the letter concluded.