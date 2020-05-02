Instead of 18 holes, Springs Ranch Golf Club in northeast Colorado Springs is headed toward becoming a neighborhood of some 900 homes called Greenways at Sand Creek after the transformation was approved this week by the Colorado Springs City Council.
Classic Homes is buying the privately-owned, publicly-accessible golf course near north Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard after about 2½ years of planning, and expects to fill much of the 170 acres. The company is planning for 300 apartments and 600 single-family houses, condominiums and townhomes, Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple said.
The project faced strong opposition from residents who didn't want to see the open space of the course redeveloped.
Stimple said he spent time meeting with neighbors and redesigning the planned development to make it more acceptable. His efforts earned kudos from City Council members who unanimously approved a rezoning, conceptual plans and a land swap with the developer. The remaining city development review process will be administrative unless the plans change in a major way.
"It is a model for what all developers should be doing," Councilwoman Jill Gaebler said.
One of the largest concessions the developer made to neighbors was to eliminate plans for development on the east side of Sand Creek, leaving 25 acres of open space, Stimple said. The company also eliminated plans for townhomes to ensure a 7.7 acre neighborhood park will be directly adjacent to the creek.
"We'll have an amazing stream corridor," Stimple said.
The company also agreed to restrict the height of homes north of Carefree Circle to 25 feet near The Island, an existing neighborhood of ranch-style homes ringed by the golf course, he said.
Stimple said negotiations went well because even though residents didn't want to lose the golf course, they understood the course owned by Tom Tauche was financially failing and made reasonable requests.
"The golf course was doomed to an inevitable fate," he said. The 18-hole course is scheduled to close May 31, according to its website.
Most of the neighbor's concerns were addressed by Classic Home's redesigns, said Lou Morales, a representative of Save Springs Ranch, an advocacy group of eight homeowners associations near the golf course. The HOAs did not support or oppose the project, he said.
Save Springs Ranch is still concerned homes planned east of Carefree Circle and Sand Creek will be built too close to existing homes, he said. The neighbors also have concerns about redevelopment increasing the risk of flooding and drainage problems, particularly north of Carefree Circle where there have been problems in the past, Morales said.
"Sand Creek is notoriously prone to flooding," he said.
Save Springs Ranch doesn't have a guarantee that Classic Homes will continue to work with them since the council approved conceptual plans for the development, but Morales is hopeful based on the company's track record, he said.
Other residents expressed concern to council about the loss of open space with the plans for redevelopment and the quality of the representation provided through their HOAs.
"I just don’t feel like they were quite aggressive enough in getting actual people in the neighborhood involved and going to meetings," said Lowell Beadles, a resident of the Springs Ranch area.
Springs Ranch resident Sandy Medrano said the approval of the redevelopment was a foregone conclusion in the minds of some residents because of the money involved.
"We knew everything was going to go through," he said. But Medrano supported Morales' efforts to negotiate.
A few residents said they bought their homes with the understanding the golf course and view would be protected because the city had granted the developer parkland credit for building the golf course. The parkland credit helped fulfill the original developers' obligation to provide park space for the Springs Ranch neighborhoods.
Classic Homes agreed to pay the city $4.1 million for the parkland credit the golf course originally received, said Britt Haley, parks design and development manager. The payment clears the way for the city to negotiate new parkland designations with Classic Homes, she said.
The $4.1 million will be spent on development of Coleman Community Park, home to Weidner Field and the Vibes Stadium, Haley said. The city has an additional $240,000 to spend on planning the development of the park that was approved by voters, she said.
The expansion of Coleman Park will be made possible through a land swap with Classic Homes, she said. The city is swapping about 23 acres along Tutt Boulevard east of First and Main Town Center for 23 acres owned by the developer southeast and east of the stadiums, she said.
The 23 acres along Tutt Boulevard were intended to be a sports complex but the property is too narrow for regulation fields, she said. The development would be limited, in part, by a drainage ditch across the property, she said.
Classic Homes expects apartments will be built on the 23 acres near Tutt Boulevard, Stimple said.
The addition of the 23 acres to Coleman Community Park will bring its total acreage to to 77 acres, which increases the area's development potential, Haley said. When it is built out, Coleman is intended to be comparable to Memorial or John Venezia parks with sports fields and a playground, she said.
When the Switchbacks leave Weidner Field for a roughly $35 million, multiuse stadium downtown, the city could use the field for high school or college games, she said. The city owns Weidner Field and has no obligation to pay the Switchbacks for improvements the team made, she said.
Turning the 23 acres near the stadium into a part of Coleman Park doesn't make sense to some neighbors.
"It’s a no man’s land and a weird chuck of property," Beadles said.