Colorado Springs Police officers hurled projectiles and took defensive maneuvers as they battled against an adversary that outnumbered them by at least five to one at Midland Elementary School on Friday.
The officers' opposition: dodgeball-crazed fourth and fifth graders.
Friday's event was part of Play COS, an initiative where officers give sports equipment to children. For years, officers were known to buy equipment themselves. The new program has community partners to support the giveaways, which on Friday included footballs, volleyballs and soccer balls.
School officials and police officers said that while they were grateful for the donations from community partners, it's the relationships built that make all the difference.
"I love this age group because it's just hugs and high-fives," school resource officer Vuong Le said.
Le said recent negative attention on police officers can harm their ability to connect with the communities they serve. In Colorado Springs and around the nation protests through the summer of 2020 brought attention to how police use force and how officers interact with minority communities.
A three-year school resource officer now with Holmes and West Middle Schools, he says face-to-face interactions are critical for cultivating community.
"I think this is the positivity that we need," Le said.
Community Relations Officer Adam Menter spoke to students about what it takes to be a police officer and answered questions about how it feels to be tased and pepper sprayed.
Menter said he's seen the impact of the department's efforts to build community, as students often recognize him in later interactions.
He tries to remember everyone's name, he said, but the program has helped him meet to many people to remember.
"What else other than sports can break down barriers so quickly?" he said.