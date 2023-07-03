Nearly two decades after it opened its first store in Colorado Springs, Utah-based outdoor retailer Sportsman’s Warehouse is adding a second location.

Sportsman’s Warehouse will open in August at the University Village Colorado shopping center, northwest of Nevada Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road, the retailer said via email. A grand opening celebration is scheduled Aug. 10, it said.

The retailer will take over 32,000 square feet at University Village Colorado that had been occupied by discounter Stein Mart until it closed in 2020. It will be the ninth store in Colorado for Sportsman’s Warehouse, which has locations in Grand Junction, Loveland, Montrose, Parker, Pueblo, Sheridan and Thornton, its website shows.

Sportsman’s Warehouse opened its first Colorado Spring store in 2005 in a free-standing building at 555 N. Chelton Road on the south side of The Citadel mall, northeast of Chelton and Platte Avenue. The 63,490-square-foot building is nearly twice the size of the University Village storefront, El Paso County land records show.

The retailer didn’t respond to Gazette questions about whether the new Colorado Springs store represents an expansion or if the existing Citadel mall store would close and relocate to University Village. Customers who call the existing store, however, are being told it will remain open after the second location debuts.

Sportsman’s Warehouse also didn’t say in its email why it’s opening a second store now and why so long between the launch of its first store almost 20 years ago and next month’s new location.

Sportsman’s Warehouse sells outdoor equipment, products and accessories for hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and the like; it also sells clothing and footwear.

Its second store will join a crowded field of local, regional and national outdoor retailers in the Pikes Peak region that includes Scheel’s All Sports, Christy Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI and Mountain Chalet.

University Village Colorado, a nearly 70-acre, roughly 652,000-square-foot regional shopping center, includes dozens of retailers, restaurants and service-oriented businesses; it’s anchored by a Costco Wholesale Club, Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse and a Kohl’s department store.

The shopping center is the centerpiece of a Colorado Springs urban renewal district that stretches along Nevada, roughly from Garden of the Gods to Interstate 25.

At University Village, Sportsman’s Warehouse will be part of a section of the shopping center that includes Christy Sports, Duluth Trading Co. and Fitness Systems.

The shopping center offers Sportsman’s Warehouse a chance to tap into different areas of the fast-growing Colorado Springs market, said commercial broker John Winsor of Olive Real Estate Group in Colorado Springs, who markets University Village Colorado.

“Noticing how we’ve grown and we’re very much a north-south community, they felt the second store made a lot of sense,” Winsor said.

“This area, University Village in specific, has proven itself to be one of the strongest shopping centers in the state. They felt this would capture a larger portion of the market as it has grown.”

At the same time, Sportsman’s Warehouse will allow University Village Colorado to expand its outdoor offerings for shoppers, Winsor said.

“Colorado being a very outdoor market, with the mountains and all the activities,” he said, “we definitely feel that’s a category, in the sports category, that they add another dimension beyond Christy Sports, beyond Duluth Trading Co.”