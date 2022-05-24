Colorado Springs has a long legacy as a beer destination, but over the last decade craft spirits have soared up to claim their place in the sun — and everywhere else.
“Distilleries are exploding all over the United States right now. There’s so many of them popping up every day,” said Kim Immel, who nonetheless threw his (black)hat into the ring in 2020, signing on as head distiller at Blackhat Distillery’s startup operation on the city’s east side.
That lease was up in March. This week, Blackhat’s production facility reopens in a massive new space inside The Alexander, the historic former film studio at 3104 N. Nevada Ave. that once was home to one of the nation’s largest producers of big-screen ad spots.
Immel and his partners and staff will host tours of the complex, a remodeled studio storage facility they share with The Public House, which opened last fall, and show off a new, 1,000-gallon copper still.
“It’s the largest still that the company we purchased it from has ever installed,” said Immel’s wife and Blackhat’s head of operations, Jessica Immel. “It’s going to be front and center in our new production space and it’s actually laid out in a way so that as you’re doing the tour you will go right by it and see the stills, the columns and that whole process.”
The new still will allow Blackhat to produce 25,000 bottles a week, which she said will make it one of the largest distillers in the state, and set the stage for expansion beyond the southern Front Range.
Blackhat makes both blended and original libations, and offers 12 labels that also are available at the Public House taproom.
It’s one of almost a dozen distillers in the Springs, where craft-made liquors of all kinds can be found, including moonshine (Monument-based 3 Hundred Days of Shine).
Kim Immel said Blackhat’s decision to focus on rum and agave-based spirits, rather than whiskey, was a calculated one.
Whiskey, he said, remains the undisputed king of the industry.
It was estimated that there were more than 2,000 distillers in the U.S. prior to the pandemic; more than 700 of those were devoted to whiskey and bourbon.
“Distilling in Colorado Springs, in Colorado and the United States is dominated by whiskey, and we have two of the best whiskey distilleries in the United States here in the Springs,” he said.
Axe and the Oak Distillery, whose tasting room is located at The Ivywild School, and Distillery 291 have garnered national and international awards for their creations.
“We aren’t really trying to make our own whiskey to compete with them, so our idea, our vision, is to bring tequila and rum hopefully into that same kind of realm that whiskey is in,” Kim Immel said.
And, now, do so in a place where everyone can see how the magic happens, and get a bit of Springs backstory while they're at it.
Founded in Spokane, Wash., in 1919 and moved to the Springs in 1928, The Alexander Film Co. made movie theater advertising shorts for companies such as General Motors, Ford and Seven-Up. During its heyday, the headquarters included a 26-acre compound that had 32 full-size movie sets, its own airstrip and a workforce of more than 600.
“Just the history of this building is now something that we have to live up to,” Immel said. “So it’s a little bit of pressure, but we’re so proud of the spirits that we make that we really don’t see it being an issue, honestly.”