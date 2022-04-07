The mood of Thursday evening's Academy District 20 Board of Education meeting was summarized by the quotation picked out for the evening by U.S. Air Force Academy Liaison Col. William Sullivan:
"When you ask more of people than what is needed, they grow tired of doing what actually matters." — Unknown
Sullivan sought to emphasize the need to stay focused on the students amid tensions between District 20 parents regarding new majority board members who won elections last fall and their vision for the district.
For many of the 25 people who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting Thursday, focusing on the students meant focusing on all students, including those with special needs. Those speakers called on the board to address what they saw as deficiencies in the district's resources for special-education students, highlighting the need for better communication and more consistent support.
Melissa Underwood, who has a disabled student at Discovery Canyon Campus said that until this week, her student hasn't had a consistent paraprofessional required by their Individualized Education Program since November. Underwood said that the paraprofessional had been reassigned after the Thanksgiving break.
"This amounts to almost four full months without an IEP-required para. I truly believe that the only reason my [student] has this para today, is because I had to escalate the issues to the district offices when it was clear the high school staff were up against the district walls," she said.
According to the Colorado Department of Education, an IEP is a unique document designed for each student with a disability that is written with the intent of improving that student's educational results. It is made in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and, in Colorado, the Exceptional Children's Education Act (ECEA), the department's website reads.
Another parent, Laura Alford, has a seventh grader at Eagleview Middle School with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
"This past school year has put my family through more emotional and mental duress than I ever thought possible," Alford said.
She said her student has received multiple suspensions. She told the board about an incident in December when her student was being physically aggressive with a rubber ruler. Alford said teachers ignored the steps of her student's behavior intervention and escalation cycle management plans and instead threatened that the student would be criminally prosecuted for their behavior.
"When I arrived at the school, it was the fifth time in four months where I found my [student] crumpled in a heap in the corner of the room, completed exhausted and facing yet another suspension."
She said a police officer showed up at her doorstep later that day with a ticket for her student.
She said the school failed to provide mental health services and has a complete turnover of paraprofessional support.
Alford noted her student had always received excellent grades before December but now is failing every one of his core classes.
"In my opinion, the health of a school district should be measured by how well the minority populations are included and supported and this would include every child that currently has special needs or challenges yet to be determined," she said.