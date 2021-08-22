Colorado Springs aerospace contractor Infinity Systems Engineering is looking to grow locally and outside the city, opening its first satellite office with plans for more.
“We have some pretty aggressive goals for the growth of the company,” said Dan Jaworowski, Infinity’s president since last September. “We are looking at markets like Los Angeles, Huntsville (Alabama) and the space coast in Florida.”
The 25-year-old organization of about 225 employees opened an office in Albuquerque, N.M., a few months ago, but is waiting to win contracts before staffing the location.
But Jaworowski — who replaced founder and CEO Andy Wilfong as president — has an aggressive mindset and is looking to hire about 25 additional employees in anticipation of winning contracts in other locations where the company is looking to expand.
Infinity provides systems engineering services to the space industry.
“Those services run the gamut of development services that are purely systems engineering or model-based systems engineering that might be for ground systems or for satellite systems.
“Couple with that we offer a wide range of services for what we’ll call space operations, which is really the flying of the satellites, doing command and control and prelaunch services.”
Major clients include the Space Force, Air Force, Army, Navy, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon.
“We’ve won a fair number of prime contracts (as lead contractor) and we’re trying to add more right now,” Jaworowski said. “That’s where we have really been able to grow the company the most.
But much of Infinity's work is done as a subcontractor to major defense contractors.
“They desire not only our corporate expertise but the quality of the people we are able to deliver for them," he said.
Jaworowski said he learned a lot about running a business during the previous 13 years he spent as an executive with L3Harris Technologies.
He’s enjoying being at a small, privately held company.
“I enjoy the flexibility … and the decision-making ability that I have,” Jaworowski said.
Jaworowski said the culture at Infinity has a family atmosphere and most of the employees have been there more than a decade.
The company recently received the Extraordinary Employer Support Award by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The award recognized Infinity for supporting its national guard and reserve employees.
“That’s something our employees have to nominate us for,” Jaworowski said. “It is the second year in a row that we have been recognized in a big way. This is the second-highest award we can get.”