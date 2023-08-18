The first Space Force unit dedicated to targeting an adversary was recently established in Colorado Springs.

The 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron was activated last week at Peterson Space Force Base and will focus on target analysis, development and engagement, according to a news release. The squadron will prepare and present intelligence about a target and its system, which could include a satellite, ground station or the signal in between.

“Today is a monumental time in the history of our service,” said Lt. Col. Travis Anderson, the unit's first commander in a written statement. “The idea of this unit began four years ago on paper and has probably been in the minds of several U.S. Air Force intelligence officers even longer.”

Space has become much more contested in recent years, with China and Russia investing in technology that could disrupt or damage satellites that provide critical services such as communications, imagery and navigation.

"The Chinese satellite electronic warfare brigades are massive. There are thousands and thousands of (satellite communications) jammers that China in particular has incorporated into conventional military maneuver units. So we should be concerned about it," said Even Rogers, a former Air Force officer with experience in space and the CEO of True Anomaly, a Colorado Springs-based space company. Rogers spoke on threats in space during a panel hosted by the Hudson Institute in July.

Earlier this year, Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman called for greater investment into space and more innovation from the private sector to meet the challenges in space. But he has also called for deterrence in space to prevent a conflict that could litter orbits with space junk and make them unusable.

Rogers highlighted the historic challenge saying space warfighters cannot have the same small low-stakes skirmishes in orbit that we learned from in the air or at sea.

"They are expected to get the fight right the first time," he said. So we need to use peacetime to develop new technology quickly.

At the same time, Space Force has been growing standing up a new delta, similar to an Air Force wing, earlier this year focused on space battle management abilities, mission-ready crew forces, operational training, and simulation.

Space Command, which make the call to defend a space asset, is also maturing and is expected to reach full operational capability in August.