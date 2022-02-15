U.S. Space Command has opened a two-person office in the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation to give the command more direct access to the products and services developed by the companies at the campus.

Catalyst Campus CEO Patrick Barrett said the Colorado Springs-based joint command plans this year to expand its office at the business park on the eastern edge of downtown Colorado Springs. About 50 companies operate in-person or virtual offices at Catalyst Campus, ranging from small startups to operations from some of the nation's largest defense contractors, to develop new defense technologies more quickly.

"We provide an environment where the government has access to non-traditional, commercially-focused companies, traditional defense industry base and academia to help accelerate the deliver of national security solutions by having an end-to-end approach," Barrett said in a news release. "One of the goals of this (Space Command) office is to use the campus model to drive innovation into Space Command."

The campus, which opened in 2015 in a former railroad station, also houses offices for U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, both based in Colorado Springs; the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command in Los Angeles; the Air Force Research Laboratory in Ohio; and the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, a Navy research and development operation in San Diego.

Space Command will be based in Colorado Springs until at least 2026. Former President Donald Trump ordered the command in January 2021 to move to Huntsville, Ala., but local officials are fighting the move. The command — which oversees military missions in space for all armed services — employs 1,400 military and civilian personnel and pumps more than $450 million a year into the state's economy.