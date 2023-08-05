An extraordinary thing happened last week.

Party politics and petty pork barreling were put aside for a moment, and a right and honorable decision was made in Washington D.C.

Never thought I’d see the day.

U.S. Space Command is staying in Colorado. And it is staying for all the right reasons.

“The deciding factor for President Biden in deciding to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs was operational readiness, pure and simple," National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday. "It had nothing to do with Senator Tuberville’s holds, had nothing to do with partisan politics, had everything to do with making sure that Space Command, in an undisrupted way, continues to operate at peak readiness levels in what is one of the most critical domains."

I know it's a little hard to believe politics had nothing to do with this. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, the state that was promised the command by President Donald Trump more than three years ago in a very-last-minute political decision, has been a huge thorn in the side of the Biden administration. Tuberville is holding up more than 300 military appointments to try to force a change in the military’s policy that allows women in the military to travel to other states for abortions.

It's hard to believe this basing decision isn’t a slap in Tuberville’s face by Biden for playing abortion politics, as an NBC story suggested.

Or a slap in Trump's face for awarding the command to a red state that stood by his attempts to throw out the results of the last presidential election instead of awarding a blue state that voted against him.

But a host of people who should know whether this was political, like the secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall; the NSC; the head of Space Command, John Dickinson; Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman; Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper; and U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn have all told us it was made to protect and further the mission and success of the command.

“Today’s decision restores integrity to the Pentagon’s basing process and sends a strong message that national security and the readiness of our armed forces drive our military decisions,” Sen. Bennet told me.

“This was really a decision based on one thing and one thing only for the president, and that was operational readiness,” the NSC's Kirby said on CNN. “It's in the best national security interests of the country if we leave Space Command in Colorado because moving it, especially a move that would take place over some time between the next five and 10 years, at a critical time in the space domain when (China) is developing incredible capabilities in that regard, that moving it could have a negative effect on Space Command's readiness, and the president finds that unacceptable.”

Bennet said the Ukraine war is showing vividly how space systems are the key to winning current and future wars. Western satellites have given Ukraine warnings of missile strikes, helped them with precision targeting of weapons, helped replace jammed communications links, tracked Russian warships, and even aided "truth telling" about the war. Russian claims that bodies of dead civilians were already in the streets of Bucha when Russian troops arrived were disproven by time-stamped satellite imagery from the United States. Sat pictures showed clear evidence of a Russian massacre.

“You can see the need for readiness every day in coverage of the war that Putin started, every day you can see the role space is playing in that war,” Bennet told me.

“And Beijing has such a robust military space program that they could pass us soon. We gotta be on our front foot. We don’t have the luxury of moving this command at the moment we most need it.”

Satellites are so thoroughly integrated into our daily lives, from the GPS on our phones to banking systems to weather forecasting, that we can’t live without them. They are also now crucial for military operations through intelligence gathering, communications, navigation and guidance.

But our overreliance on satellites means an attack on them could, in the flash of an eye, shut down whole military operations, shut down large swaths of our energy grid, and shut down our internet services.

“U.S. Space Command plays a pivotal role in defending satellite systems that provide GPS navigation, national security communications, internet and cellular services, and missile warning and defense,” Lamborn said recently. Space Command is now tracking about 50,000 objects in space.

China and Russia are real time threats to our satellites already; there’s no time to waste in better protecting them, Lamborn has told me.

Between 2019 and 2021, the combined operational space fleets of China and Russia grew approximately 70%. That followed a period of growth, from 2015 to 2018, during which China and Russia increased their combined satellite fleets by more than 200%, according to a Defense Intelligence Agency report shared with me.

During the past 10 years, China has doubled its launches per year and the number of satellites in orbit. China is planning to launch 13,000 new satellites, The Washington Post reported recently.

"I think it's entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us, absolutely," Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno, the director of staff for the U.S. Space Force, said at a forum in Australia recently. "The progress they've made has been stunning, stunningly fast."

Four countries — China, the U.S., India and Russia — have tested anti-satellite capabilities by destroying their own satellites with missiles from the ground, according to a recent report in The Guardian.

Russia and China are working on spacecraft that grab, crash into or shoot down satellites, or jam satellite broadcasts, or damage the hardware with lasers, chemical sprays or high-power microwaves, according to the Guardian.

So, yes, the decision to keep us hyper-competitive in space right now was the right decision, and Space Command officials tell us the decision to stay put means the Command could be fully operational by the end of this month. The only real remaining question now is why it took so damn long.

Coloradan Bill Tutt, one of the founders of the Space Foundation and a key player in bringing the Air Force Academy to Colorado, put it this way: “Thank God sanity has finally prevailed. Incredible that the decision has taken four years, when it has seemed inevitable since the beginning.

“Competition is what makes us tick,” he added. “But this delay has cost us internationally, and there is much to do to stay in the lead globally. Politics, government and lack of courage to do the right thing were our biggest challenges in the space domain race and in competition with China and Russia.

“Seems it always takes us too long to do the right thing.”

Bennet believes the depth of support that Colorado and especially Colorado Springs have for its military men and women made the difference. “The depth of support for the military mission there knows no bounds. It’s unrelenting,” he told me.

“I think we have a long history of building on our DOD missions over the years in Colorado,” he added. “And our private-sector space ecosystem is second to none. I can’t overstate the importance of our academic programs here as well.

"Colorado is the rightful home for U.S. Space Command, and our state will continue to lead America in space for years to come.”