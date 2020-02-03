ER Specialists Urgency Center closes

ER Specialists Urgency Center, which opened in 2017 as a hybrid of an urgent care clinic and a free-standing emergency room near UCHealth Memorial Hospital's north campus, closed Friday, according to an announcement on its website.

The operation at 4194 Royal Pine Drive, Suite 100, offered many of the services of emergency rooms without the sticker shock of emergency room prices while taking many major insurance plans. Four emergency doctors bought a former bank building for $1.9 million and borrowed another $3.9 million in 2016 to convert the building into a state-of-the-art medical clinic.

The website announcement did not include details on why the clinic closed.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette