A first-of-its-kind endeavor to curtail crime by improving an area's economy and overall quality of life is beginning to take root in southeast Colorado Springs.
The effort — which funnels parole reform savings into education grants and small business loans for people living in that area — has pumped nearly $2 million in grants so far into the community, while helping a handful of businesses get the money they need to open.
Called Justice Reinvestment Crime Prevention Initiative, it's an unprecedented step to reverse disproportionately high crime rates in the area. The second wave of grants were issued last week, and organizers say it's just the start.
"We're still trying to tackle the problem called crime, but we're doing it in a different way," said Christie Donner, executive director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, which advocated heavily for the program. "The potential is phenomenal."
The effort stems from legislation in 2017 sponsored in part by former Democratic state Rep. Pete Lee — now a state senator-elect — and Republican state Sen. Bob Gardner, both of Colorado Springs.
It was predicated on a single, novel idea: lower crime rates and keep people from committing new crimes after being released from prison by funneling money into a community, boosting its economy and creating programs that keep kids and adults from falling into a life of crime.
The legislation first made reforms to the state's parole system by keeping many parolees from having to return to prison for certain technical violations. By having slightly fewer inmates in the state's prisons, the Colorado Department of Corrections was expected to save about $4 million a year.
But rather than return that money — a veritable drop in the bucket for a department an $860 million budget — those state legislators asked to funnel it into struggling communities.
Southeast Colorado Springs was selected to receive $6 million over a three-year span. Another $6 million will go to northern Aurora.
Two-thirds of that money will be set aside for grants for educational programs and for nonprofits helping inmates find success outside of prison. In addition, each community will have access to $1.5 million in loans for small businesses.
For Donner, the program is about approaching crime from a new perspective.
"Just like you see in health care — where they say power of prevention is worth more than the cure — you can actually do a lot in public safety from a prevention perspective in early intervention, that can cost substantially less and have better outcomes," Donner said.
Already, 21 nonprofits and agencies in southeast Colorado Springs have received nearly $2 million in grants.
One program, Educating Children of Color, helps train high school students for the SAT and offers scholarships. It also hosts an annual seminar that gathers educators and 130 high school students — most of whom hail from Harrison School District 2 — to help students stay in school and remain out of the criminal justice system.
"We want to see that educators are making an effort to learn more about how to be more relevant, how to connect with students, in a more meaningful way," said Alex Malone, vice president of the nonprofit's board. "And really, the preventative methodology is what we believe in, because by the time they get to be adjudicated, it's almost hard to reverse all of those behaviors."
Other programs aim to help reduce high-risk behaviors among LGBTQ teens, keep kids from joining gangs, help people recently released from prison find jobs and redesign Panorama Park.
In addition, five loans totaling $65,583 have been awarded to small businesses in southeast Colorado Springs, said Gwendolyn Bonilla, regional lending officer for Accion, a nonprofit lending agency.
So far, 13 people have been employed by those new companies, which include a roofer, a consultant for homeowners associations, a remodeling contractor, a management consultant who also does motivational speaking and a company that helps people transition from nursing homes into their own home.
The true impact might not be known for years, said Eula Tatman, who helps oversee the local initiative with the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. Even so, it's spurred grassroots efforts at positive changes for the area — one in dire need of a kick-start.
"It's built this great energy in the community," Tatman said.