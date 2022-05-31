Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based fast-casual chain whose first Colorado Springs restaurant debuted just over a year ago, now expects to open three more locations in the area by early 2023.
L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group, a franchisee with rights to develop Slim Chickens in Colorado and Utah, recently launched construction on a second Slim Chickens in the Falcon Marketplace, a shopping center being developed northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in unincorporated Falcon, outside Colorado Springs. That location is expected to open by year's end, said Will Smith of Denver, a member of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group along with partners Rick Stucy and Ted Blank of Castle Rock.
In addition, the franchisee plans to build a nearly 3,300-square-foot restaurant about one-quarter mile east of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway in the Springs, according to a proposal recently submitted to city government officials.
The franchisee also plans a similar-sized Slim Chickens as part of South Academy Highlands, a shopping center anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club northwest of Interstate 25 and Academy Boulevard in Fountain, just south of Colorado Springs.
Construction is slated to start on those locations within 60 days, and they're targeted to open by February or March, Smith said.
The new locations will have indoor seating, front porches, drive-thrus and online ordering options, he said.
The area's first Slims Chickens opened in March 2021 at the Victory Ridge mixed-use development, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways on the Springs' far north side.
That location has performed well and L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group is eager to grow the brand in the area, Smith said.
"We really like the Colorado Springs market a lot," he said. "We really like the population down there. And we've had a very good reception. The InterQuest Parkway location, as with all of our locations, has done quite well."
The area east of Academy and Austin Bluffs was appealing, in part, because it doesn't have a lot of options for "a good-quality quick meal," Smith said.
The South Academy Highlands site, meanwhile, would serve nearby Fort Carson, said Smith, an Army veteran. The location also would benefit from having Walmart and Sam's Club as anchors, he said.
"Whenever you're looking at those kinds of things, you want to be in an area where you've got a fair amount of traffic and you can service other folks," Smith said. "In our business, it's often good to be close to those type of large retailers."
In addition to its Victory Ridge location, L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group has opened Slim Chickens in Aurora, Centennial and two in Utah. Four more are under construction — the Falcon location, another to open in Parker on June 27 and two in Utah, Smith said.
The franchisee hopes to have 30 Slim Chickens open in Colorado and Utah by the end of next year, which probably would include more Colorado Springs-area locations, he said.
"We continue to evaluate sites right now," Smith said. "We'll have them kind of spread out around town, but we'd like to have everybody be able to have access to Slims within a 10- or 15-minute drive. So we do intend to continue to build those locations as we can find sites that work for us."
Slim Chickens, founded in 2003, has a Southern-inspired menu that features all-natural chicken tenders that come from the tenderloin portion of the chicken. The menu includes wings, sandwiches, wraps, salads, fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, soft drinks and desserts.
The chain is one of several new chicken brands that have opened in the Pikes Peak region in recent years. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers of Louisiana arrived in 2019 and opened its fourth location May 24; Birdcall, a Denver import, opened in early 2021; and California-based El Pollo Loco has announced an expansion to Colorado Springs in the next few years.