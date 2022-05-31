Three Colorado Springs chefs Gio Palacio, DJ Williams and Houston Greenlee will compete on the upcoming season of "The Great Food Truck Race." The reality show features teams driving across the U.S. in gourmet food trucks provided by the show. They make stops along the way to compete in cooking challenges and see who can sell the most food to customers. The winning team takes home $50,000. It premieres June 5 on Food Network.