FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Heading up Denver way and want to follow up last week's Colorado Springs Restaurant Week? It's another perfect time to eat out and support eateries during Denver Restaurant Week, with locations from downtown, LoDo and Larimer to Denver Tech Center, Boulder and out toward DIA, through May 2. Prices $25-45. See the list: denverrestaurantweek.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
How is that memorable music just perfect for movie scenes? Follow modern-day film scores as they are put together. "Score: A Film Music Documentary" is a virtual presentation of Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Rocky Mountain Women's Film. Tickets $12, csphilharmonic.org/filmharmonic
SATURDAY
One of the best days ever in Garden of the Gods, the popular “Motorless Morning,” 5 a.m.-noon. No motor vehicle access to the park, just your happy feet. Park at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post or the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. Next up, weekday motorless Early Bird Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. May 26, June 30, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. No skateboards or longboards. coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning
SATURDAY
Community spring cleaning time for our parks, trails and creeks and it's happening all around the country, too. Beginning at 9 a.m. , volunteers are invited for the 23rd year Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup in 20 sites. Trash bags and safety vests provided. Wear masks when near others and bring gloves, reusable water bottles and sunscreen. For cleanup sites: gacppp.com.
SATURDAY
No jumping in the lake with a crowd this year but it's a different and fun 2021 Polar Plunge Roulette and 5K to support Special Olympics Colorado at UC Health Park and virtually. 7:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Just participants, no spectators this year. specialolympicsco.org/event/colospgsplunge
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A Spring Craft & Gift Show features vendors, music, food trucks and more, all following Covid-19 mask and distancing protocols. Norris-Penrose Event Center. $5 admission. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. norrispenrose.com/events
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of Covid requirements. Check websites.