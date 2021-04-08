THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Moms can tell you all about the Just Between Friends children's clothing resale that saves them giant amounts on those next-size outfits. Add to that everything for babies along with toys and shoes and books and more. Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., coloradosprings.jbfsale.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A perfect way to support area restaurants: Pikes Peak Restaurant Week starting this weekend through the 18th. Fixed-price, multi-course meals, $15, 25 or $35, at a long list of restaurants during this special time to help the local restaurants jump start past the pandemic. 503W, Ambli Colorado Springs, Anju Korean Eats, Bar at ALMAGRE, Beast and Brews, Bingo Burger, Birdcall, Bird Tree Cafe, Cerberus Brewing, Dats Italian, Edelweiss Restaurant, Ephemera, Front Range BBQ, Gates Grill, Homa, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Jake and Telly’s, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Jose Muldoon’s – East and West, Joseph’s Fine Dining, Lazy Dog Restaurant, Luchal’s Gourmet Catering LLC, Momma Pearl’s Cajun Restaurant, Mood Tapas Bar, Outback Steakhouse, Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, Peak Place, Piglatin Cocina, Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House, Pizzeria Rustica, Pub Dog Colorado, Rasta Pasta, Red Gravy, TAPAteria, The Carter Payne, The Coffee Exchange, Two Suns Cafe, Urban Steam American Bistro, Uva Wine Bar. Register: tinyurl.com/dnbawma6
SATURDAY
A fun outdoors day, the Western Museum of Mining & Industry Family Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hayrides, a blacksmith, gold panning, mining machinery and the Mike Boyle Restaurant Show live, all free. Inside the museum, the two newest exhibits, “Mining in America” and “Mining Heritage of Colorado Springs,” admission $6-11. wmmi.org
SATURDAY
Blowout sale time, everything 50% off, at the Assistance League's Bargain Box, 405 S. Nevada Ave. Lots of choice clothing, jewelry, handbags, housewares and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. The shop benefits the nonprofit's community projects.
SATURDAY
The 17th annual Pikes Peak Herb Fest, all about "herbalists and other holistic modalities," is a free community event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Seed and garden swaps, educational presentations, indoor and outdoor vendors. tinyurl.com/36cak3wm
SATURDAY
Starting this weekend, four Saturdays to try out new-to-you Denver-area trails with a 5K Walk/Run Trail Series. Trails are interconnected and the first is 8 a.m. at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Park, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. Next dates are June 12, Aug. 14, and concluding Oct. 9 on High Line Canal. In person or virtual, all four races $100. arapahoecountyfair.com/p/events/5ktrailseries
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of Covid protocols. Check websites.