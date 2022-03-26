If the Republicans are going to win majority control of the Colorado Senate in November's general elections, they are going to have to hold onto three competitive seats they already control and flip three competitive seats now held by Democrats.
As a result, most of the electoral activity in the battle for control of the state Senate in the 2022 general election could be confined to just a handful of districts.
Both major political parties will send in volunteers and paid workers to get out the vote in these six “battleground” districts. Large amounts of money will be raised and spent on campaign advertising to see which party winds up in control of Colorado's upper legislative house.
The Democrats are currently the majority party in the Senate with 20 Democratic members compared to 15 for the Republicans. If the Republicans can hold the 15 members they presently have and then flip three seats from Democratic to Republican, the Republicans will control the state Senate by a vote of 18 to 17.
The mathematics go like this:
Nine Senate districts are in the safe Republican category because they are so thickly populated with Republicans.
Add to those nine the three Republican incumbents in competitive seats whose Senate seats are not up for reelection this year. Colorado senators serve four-year terms in office, but only half are up for reelection at one time.
Adding the three “carryover” Republican seats to the nine safe Republican seats makes 12 Republican seats in the Senate.
That brings us to the three “hold” Republican seats. These seats are now Republican but are in so-called competitive districts — districts so closely populated with Democrats and Republicans they can vote either way in elections. Republicans cannot lose these three seats and gain a Senate majority.
Add these three hold seats to the previous 12 Republican seats, and you have 15 Republican votes, three short of a majority.
The Republicans have to flip three Democratic seats to go from 15 to 18 seats, and there are three seats available in the competitive district category that might be turned.
The terms safe Democratic, safe Republican and competitive district were derived from the recent redistricting of the Legislature. The state redistricting commission divided the Senate into 15 safe Democratic, nine safe Republican and 11 competitive districts.
Democrats will have an easier time in the upcoming elections of maintaining control of the Senate. Because they have been awarded 15 safe seats by the redistricting commission, the Democrats need only hold three competitive seats for a majority.
That looks a lot easier than what the Republicans have to accomplish: Make three holds and gain three flips.
But there is a wild card in 2022 helping the Republicans. Because of Democratic President Joe Biden’s relatively low approval ratings, many commentators believe there will be a surge of Republican votes — called a red wave — to hit Colorado, and the entire United States, in November.
The red wave could be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain shortages, the messy exit from the war in Afghanistan, rising crime rates in cities, and increasing inflation, and particularly gasoline prices. Many voters, rightly or wrongly, blame those things on Democrats.
Colorado Democrats are the more proactive of the two political parties. They have an agenda of positive programs, such as free preschool, they want to implement. To put their ambitious programs into operation, however, they need majorities in both houses of the Legislature.
Republicans, in contrast, are generally more interested in reducing state government activities rather than increasing them. They only need to control one house to do that.
Of the two , the Senate is easier for the Republicans to try to control than the House. The Senate is half the size of the House, 35 members compared to 65 . In addition, only half the Senate is elected every two years. This year that is just 17 elections. All 65 members of the House must stand for reelection every two years.
So, with the numbers up for election every two years so much smaller, the Senate is an easier takeover target for the Republicans than the House.
The three Senate districts the Republicans must hold are 6, 13, and 15. They are located around the state geographically. The 6th in the southwest corner of the state and ranges from Alamosa to Durango. The 13th is northeast of Denver and runs along U.S. 85 through Adams and Weld counties. The 15th is on the northern Front Range and is made up of less-populated areas west of Fort Collins and Boulder.
The three Senate districts the Republicans must flip are the 5th, 11th, and 16th. The 5th is in the mountains and includes Aspen, Gunnison and Lake City. The 11th is highly urbanized and mainly composed of southeast Colorado Springs. The 16th is in the Denver area and made up of southcentral and southwestern Arapahoe County and part of Jefferson County.
The Democratic Party’s task is less demanding. They just need to make certain the Republicans do not carry all six of those key "hold" and "flip" districts. If the Democrats win any one of the six, they will control the Senate for two more years.
Right now, at party conventions and then in the party primaries on June 28, the parties are busy nominating the actual candidates who will fight it out electorally for those six districts. Stay tuned.