I almost can’t remember a time without “American Idol.”
And until recently, I hadn’t watched the TV show in years. The last time was probably when I last lived in my childhood home and was applying to colleges.
You’d think, like I thought, the series would become stale or boring after 18 seasons. Instead, I found myself asking, “How is this show still so entertaining?”
In comparison to shows with crazy twists and love triangles and zombies, “American Idol” is glaringly simple. We all know the format. To my surprise, there’s still so much to love about it.
Like a lot of my friends and, I’ve heard, my generation, I’m not in the habit of watching a certain show on a certain night of the week. We don’t pay for cable and we don’t want to wait to see what happens next on “Grey’s Anatomy.” We want to immediately hit “next episode.”
But a funny thing’s happened since I’ve been staying at home. I’m texting my mom about watching “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” every Monday (thanks to sharing the ABC app). I look forward to “The Voice” showing up every Tuesday on Hulu and seeing what Kelly Clarkson has to say about each song.
Maybe it’s because I’ve had more time on my hands to watch (and think about) TV, but I’ve been noticing a pattern. Nearly two decades after “American Idol” first aired, the powers-that-be in television are still banking on us watching singing competitions. And we’re still hooked.
“The Voice” has become a post-“American Idol” staple by now. It hasn’t gotten old, thanks in part to the addition of Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers as a judge. It’s endlessly, and mindlessly, fun to hear songs you already love and offer critiques — for the singers or the judges — from your couch.
The newest version of “The Bachelor” is basically a mashup of “The Voice” and any other season of the franchise. Sounds like a sure hit to me.
There’s another new kid in town that has become my new favorite. The first season of “Songland” went by last year without entering my radar. I’m not sure why I missed the show’s existence, but I’m making up for it.
After watching this season’s premiere episode, I was hooked.
The format is simple: Up-and-coming songwriters pitch their tune to a panel of producers along with a star musical guest, which changes each week. After some workshopping, the musical guest picks one song to record.
Unlike “American Idol” and “The Voice,” winning isn’t about the singing. It’s about the lyrics, the melody and if experts can picture it on the radio.
It really feels like an inside look into a songwriting session. It’s cool to see all the little decisions and tweaks and thoughts that go into making a hit. It’s cool to see how genius musical minds work.
It’s also cool that “Songland” produces hits, like Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Nights” and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Better Luck Next Time.”
As a plus, we get to see more from Ryan Tedder — the Colorado Springs native and frontman of OneRepublic — do his thing. Tedder is one of the recurring stars on the show.
None of these shows will go down as my all-time favorite. I’ll probably never rewatch an episode of “The Voice.” I don’t need to, though, because there will be another episode or show like it coming out soon.
With abounding options to watch, maybe we’ll always crave something familiar, something with a good song and a winner and a loser. I don’t know about you, but I’m craving that familiarity more these days.