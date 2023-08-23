Sierra High School’s football team’s last home game occurred by accident.

On Oct. 7, 2021, the Stallions faced Mitchell in a game at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

However, at 6:50 p.m., the lights remained dim minutes prior to kick off and district staff worked to fix the problem.

The lights never filled Memorial Stadium and teams retreated to their buses to head to Sierra.

Managers loaded water jugs, training equipment, measurement chains and all other gear onto the buses while parents entered their vehicles.

Players’ cleats clacked as they marched up the steps and toward their buses — in full pads and some even in helmets — while coaches hauled clipboards and headsets.

“It was kind of weird, but thank goodness we had this facility,” Stallions coach Joe Roskam said. “We won the game, so we’ll take that. … The game atmosphere was amazing and our kids really loved it.”

The Stallions won’t need transportation at 7 p.m. Friday when they open the season in their renovated stadium against Littleton.

“To quote The Rock, ‘Finally the Stallions have come home,’” Roskam said. “It’s awesome to be here in our own neighborhood. I know the district stadium is only about 10 minutes down the road but it’s not always easy. A couple years ago when they attempted to play home games here it was packed. … These kids are excited about it and the alumni are excited to have this, too.”

Renovation funds came from a $180 million bond passed in 2018 after citizens voted to provide Harrison School District 2 with monies for improvements.

Renovations at Sierra’s field include a new scoreboard on the north end, bleachers and a press box to the east.

Sierra’s field also boasts a maroon, yellow and black stallion logo emblazoned at midfield that stretches nearly 20 yards.

“Playing on your rival’s turf isn’t as fun,” said Stallions quarterback Ryan Stankiewicz. “Playing in front of the people you love and the people who love you is a more comfortable atmosphere. And it feels great to walk out on a field and go play. It feels better than having to hop on a bus for a home game.”

The aforementioned shift occurred during Stankiewicz’s sophomore campaign in 2021.

Stankiewicz played his best game of the season that year and went 12 for 17 for 199 yards and three touchdowns against the Marauders.

At the time, Sierra’s victory ended a 14-game losing streak dating back to October 2019. The Stallions’ 26 points marks their third highest scoring total since 2021.

“That was amazing, it was electrifying,” Stankiewicz said. “All the people you like get to watch you play. Family and friends are right there and they get to watch you play. It feels better when there’s a Stallion logo in the middle of the field. It feels like your field and you get to do amazing things on it and make an impact.”

Jakell Howard expects to wreak havoc on defense how he did in 2022 for the Stallions. Howard had 32 total tackles, one sack and three quarterback hurries in seven games.

“The play calling helped me play well last season,” Howard said. “It was easy to get through the line because the coaches did a great job of making the right calls and giving the defense good plays. I feel like we’re about to do way better this year.”

The Stallions have not won a season opener since 2018 when they beat Liberty 32-20 on the road.

Sierra lost 12-8 last year in the season opener to Littleton, but the Stallions plan to illustrate their offseason improvements include more than field renovations.

“I feel like we have the potential to do better this year and it’ll be exciting to do that at home in front of our fans,” Howard said. “Guys are moving how they’re supposed to move, practice is going much better and smoother than it has in past years.”