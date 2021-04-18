The English language evolves in favor of precision. "They" concisely says the subject includes more than one person. "It" says the subject is singular and non-human. "He" refers to one man, "she" to one woman.
The language calls a group of males "men" and a group of females "women." One male is a "man" and one female is a "woman." "Man" is the root of "human," "humanity," "humankind," and "woman" so society cannot avoid the word no matter how much radical progressives frown on it.
Gender-specific language matters because men and women are different. A man cannot host an unborn child for lack of a womb. A man, as opposed to a woman, cannot get cervical cancer. A woman, unlike a man, cannot get prostate cancer.
Advocates of abusing "they" and other pronouns tell us gender is neither meaningful nor real. It's a human construct promulgated by sexist language.
Sure. We can call an individual "they," if we want to be dishonest and confusing.
In a race to comply with the demands of woke culture, journalists, public speakers, politicians, and communication style manuals have begun advocating "they" and other gender-neutral pronouns in reference to individuals. The colorful copyeditor John McIntyre, of the Baltimore Sun, lectures colleagues about the need to use "they" as an "epicene, third-person singular pronoun."
"Here is your situation as regards singular 'they.' The tide is running against you, and it's coming in," McIntyre implores on his video blog. "You are being assimilated. Resistance is futile. Have a nice day."
The American Psychological Association's style manual tells writers to use "they" as a singular pronoun "because it is inclusive of all people and helps writers avoid making assumptions about gender."
God forbid a writer confirms a person's gender and communicates accordingly. By this standard, we should call Vice President Kamala Harris a "they" and gloss over her stature as the first woman to attain the vice presidency. We should call Caitlyn Jenner a "they" and disregard the fact this American icon invested time, money, and personal turmoil into becoming a "she" and a "her." Clearly, gender matters greatly to Jenner and others with gender dysphoria.
The style manual offers suggestions for mangling sentences with variations of "they," "them," and "their":
• "Casey is a gender-fluid person. They are from Texas and enjoy tacos."
• "Every client got a care package delivered to them."
• "Each child played with their parent."
• "A private person usually keeps to themselves [or themself]."
It's ugly, like the old generic use of "he" when referring to a non-specific singular subject.
Misuse of "they," "them," "their" and the like has become a fashionable virtue sign for those who don't mind sounding like morons. Aside from appearing "woke," society has no need for this. Consider saying the same thing without trashing the language.
• "Casey, from Texas, is gender fluid and enjoys tacos."
• "A care package was delivered to every client."
• "The children played with their parents."
• "Private people usually keep to themselves."
Never assume the gender of a person. Use the proper pronoun and don't fall for the lie. Respectful, gender-inclusive speech never requires one to butcher the meaning of words.