Colorado’s soaring crime rate correlates with a decadelong effort by legislative Democrats and some municipal politicians to reduce incarceration and release criminal suspects without demanding bail.
Efforts to go softer on crime suspects and convicts do not begin and end with radical big city council members and left-wing ideologues demanding society “defund the police.” Leading the charge to reduce penalties for convicts and suspects in Colorado is state Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, who has come to symbolize what critics call a “soft-on-crime” agenda by the Democratic Party and its left-wing base.
“We have criminal justice policies that promote incarceration. It’s our default response to misbehavior,” said Lee, as quoted in a June 29 article in Colorado Politics, which is owned by The Gazette’s parent company, Clarity Media Group.
Since his election in 2010, Lee has fixated on criminal justice reforms. His most recent effort to reduce arrests and incarceration failed after overwhelming opposition from The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, County Sheriffs of Colorado, the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, the Colorado Police Protective Association, the Colorado Municipal League and more.
The reduction of arrests and requirements for bail, Lee argued, would be fairer for suspects who are poor and cannot afford bail or even the interest paid to a bonding agency. Lee said his proposed reforms would “alter the mindset of police when they’re going into an encounter from one of arrest, subdue and incarcerate to one of ticket and summons.”
Politically, Lee’s desire for less severe punishment may become increasingly difficult amid the backdrop of worrisome crime data statewide and nationally and the public’s plummeting support for efforts to “defund the police.”
Statistics released this spring by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation show a nearly 30% statewide increase in homicides from 2019 through 2020. And it’s not just a pandemic glitch. Colorado homicides in 2020 were three times the rate 10 years ago in 2010, and nearly all data show a steady increase in violent crime over the past decade.
The CBI reports violent assaults rose by 18% from 2019 through 2020. Burglary and theft are also on the rise. Aurora has seen the highest spike in crime, with violent crimes doubling in the past five years.
Pueblo had the highest violent crime rate in 2020, with 1,143 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents, followed by Aurora with 1,118, Denver with 925 and Colorado Springs with 661.
Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski blasted Lee’s most recent effort to reduce arrests, incarceration and bail. During legislative testimony, Niski said the bill would “impact our community so negatively that we will see crime increase significantly over time.”
“I have a commitment to my community to protect and serve them,” Niski said. “I think this takes away some of my ability to do that.”
Niski added: “This completely takes away our discretion in dealing with repeat offenders and unfortunately while these crimes are labeled lower-level, they affect thousands of crime victims. We all agree this bill is going to reduce arrests, monetary bail and jail populations, but no one has said it will reduce actual crime and no one has a backup plan if crime spikes further because of it.”
Wayne Laugesen is The Gazette’s editorial page editor.