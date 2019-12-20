Believing in Santa Claus is a wonderfully phony slice of youth. The wonder of this belief, doomed from the start, sticks with you for decades, but so does the sting of the end of wonder.
I was talking with my son Caleb this week. He’s 28, but vividly remembers the crushing instant 23 years ago when he realized Santa was a myth. He had just completed a spirited argument at our home with one of his best friends.
His friend said Santa was fake.
“I thought my friend was an idiot,” Caleb said.
He paused.
“It turns out I was an idiot.”
Not really, son. Your friend ventured slightly earlier into the world of adults, a world bigger and sadder than the magical world inhabited by children.
After hearing the argument over Santa, Caleb’s mother stopped him. Mom and son rested on the step that separated our kitchen from our home’s entrance as she explained that, yes, his friend was correct.
Santa was a wonderful fiction.
“It was probably time for me to know,” Caleb said. “If other kids knew, it’s only a matter of time.”
Santa presents a parent with a you-can’t-totally-win question. If you tell your child Santa is real, you join American society in promoting a falsehood. Sure, it’s a beautiful falsehood, but it still strays far from the truth.
The birth of Jesus shines at the center of the Christmas story, but for children Santa Claus ranks as co-star and maybe flat-out star. When you’re 5 and obsessed with fun stuff under the tree, The Savior of the World fails to match the chubby guy in red suit who somehow wiggles down your chimney, or — if you have no chimney — slips through the back door.
Many a child sleeps fitfully wondering when the big sleigh will plop on the roof. Maybe, just maybe, a look out the window will reveal a reindeer with a red nose rising in the winter sky.
What a preposterous and magnificent and cinematic fairy tale. The myth is fun right up to the moment it crashes, usually about the time a child arrives at school and realizes not everyone on Earth believes she/he is the most fascinating and cute creature on Earth.
I was recently sitting with family members enjoying a long and happy lunch. Well, it was happy until Santa invaded the discussion. A son was still smarting from being told decades ago Santa was a genuine man who lived on the North Pole and scrambled across the planet in the wee hours of Christmas morning to distribute presents to every child.
“You lied to me!” the son shouted to silent parents.
Tell your child Santa is real and you are being slightly, and wonderfully, corrupt. Is this the wise way to start a lifelong relationship? Are you noticing I am not answering the question?
But there’s no good alternative to Santa Claus complicity.
If you tell your child Santa is not real, she/he becomes the most dangerous of little kids. A 4-year-old who understands Santa is phony is not destined for overwhelming, or any, popularity in the neighborhood. This child will inspire tears from friends and disdain from mothers. The little kid who understands the reality of Santa is too young to comprehend the wonder of Santa that lives in others.
At dinner with friends, I talked with a 6-year-old I’ve known since she was a baby. She was exceedingly excited to share big news.
“I know!” she said with a massive smile.
Know what?
“Santa Claus isn’t real!” she said, bubbling with glee.
Adults at the table froze in fear. The greatest myth of our most wonderful season once again was in peril.
What should my 6-year-old friend do with her dangerous truth?
What should any of us do?