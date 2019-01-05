El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder is getting a $42,232 raise this month, boosting his yearly pay to $153,332.
The increase, which elevates the sheriff's salary to the highest in the office, is due to a change in state law approved four years ago that takes effect on Thursday that raised all elected officials' pay.
Prior to the raise, the sheriff's salary trailed that of the undersheriff by more than $10,000.
Elder said the salary isn't what motivates him.
“Would I work for free? No. But it’s not about the salary,” Elder said. “Literally, I don’t pay attention to it.”
Elder said he cares more about his staff’s pay, which he contends is much lower than other sheriff's offices in the state. While the sheriff's pay is determined by the state, lower ranks are paid based on each county’s scale.
El Paso County sheriff’s commanders make about $108,000 per year, Elder said, but commanders at agencies in seven other major counties in the state make more – between $11,000 and $36,000 more, according to a pay comparison provided by the county.
Undersheriffs, the second in command, make about $14,000 more in other counties, even with a 2 percent raise for county employees this year.
The complaint about lagging pay is not new.
El Paso County employees have long been ranked among the lowest paid in the state. A 2013 Gazette story cited Bureau of Labor Statistics which confirmed that not only did El Paso County finish among the bottom for wages increases in the state, but also nationally.
Over the years, police and fire officials also have complained that the wage gaps were driving qualified candidates to better-paying departments in the state. To remedy the deficiency, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers approved 2 percent performance pay increases for all city employees each year since 2017, and county commissioners this year allotted about $3.9 million to increase pay for county staff, not including the sheriff.
Elder says that’s not enough.
While he doesn’t believe lower pay is directly causing the county’s “huge turnover of staff over the last four years,” he does consider it a contributing factor.
El Paso County commissioners, treasurers, assessors, clerks and surveyors each received a $33,000 pay raise, bringing their salaries to $120,485 this year. Surveyors will be paid $2,000 more, for an annual salary of $7,591.
Raises for state-elected lawmakers and the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer were tied to a percentage of whatever the chief justice of the state Supreme Court was to be paid in 2019. Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats earns $186,656.
Gov.-elect Jared Polis will earn a salary of $123,192.96, a nearly 27 percent pay raise over his predecessor John Hickenlooper, and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will earn $108,260.48, a nearly 37 percent raise. (If a lieutenant governor also serves as the head of a principal state department, which normally receives a higher base pay, then he or she would receive the higher salary.)
Incoming legislators will earn $40,424 each year, up from the $30,000 salaries allotted to state senators and representatives prior to this year.