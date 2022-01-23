Shake Shack, one of the fast-food industry's hottest hamburger concepts and whose trendy restaurants nationwide draw long lines of loyal customers, is coming to Colorado Springs.

The New York-based chain, known for its high-quality, all-natural beef burgers, plans to open southwest of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive, in the InterQuest Town Center development in northern Colorado Springs, according to a proposal submitted to city government officials.

The 3,268-square-foot restaurant would have indoor seating, a 936-square-foot outdoor dining area and one of the chain's first full drive-thrus, the proposal shows.

A timeline accompanying the proposal shows construction could begin in June, with an opening in January 2023, though the project still needs city regulatory approvals.

"We're very excited," said Scott Bryan of Springs-based general contractor Bryan Construction, who's part of a group developing InterQuest Town Center. "They're great, they are popular, they're kind of a gourmet hamburger. It's really a fantastic hamburger that they serve there.

RELATED: 9 of the best burgers around Colorado Springs

"They do serve beer and wine there," he added. "So it's not your typical burger joint. It's very well done. It's not just a drive-in thing."

Shake Shack officials weren't immediately available for comment.

Founded in 2004, Shake Shack bills itself as a "modern-day, roadside burger stand" that serves "a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine," according to a news release on its website.

The chain touts "fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value," while its restaurants offer "a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal," the website says. "Shake Shack’s mission is to 'Stand for Something Good,' from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment."

Shake Shack has more than 240 restaurants in 32 states and Washington, D.C., and over 125 international locations.

The chain already has a strong Colorado presence with five Denver metro locations, another in Boulder, one at Denver International Airport and an eighth restaurant set to open Friday in Greenwood Village. A Castle Rock location also is planned, according to Denver news media.

Shake Shack's arrival makes it the latest big-name burger brand, along with other national and regional restaurants and stores, to expand in recent years to Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

The area's growing population, strong economy and quality of life increasingly make it attractive to restaurants and retailers who in the past had bypassed Colorado Springs in favor of Denver and other larger markets.

"Colorado Springs, the demographics are some of the best you’ll find and they’re even getting better over time," said Michael Palmer, a commercial broker with Quantum Commercial Group in the Springs who's marketing InterQuest Town Center. "It's kind of the place to be. It really is. It's become that."

The InterQuest area, meanwhile, has emerged as Colorado Springs' hottest commercial hub in recent years; it's exploding with dozens of new restaurants, stores and hotels, along with hundreds of apartments.

California-based In-N-Out Burger, which has its own legion of fans, opened in November 2020 in the Victory Ridge development, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways. In-N-Out also built a production and distribution facility at Victory Ridge that serves its Colorado locations.

Whataburger, a Texas chain that rivals In-N-Out for popularity, is scheduled to open in the first quarter at InterQuest Marketplace, across the street from the Shake Shack site and north of InterQuest Town Center.

Last year, outdoor retailer Scheels All Sports opened only its second Colorado store in InterQuest, which also is home to the Great Wolf Lodge and Water Park and the Regal and Icon movie theater complexes.

The Air Force Academy, New Life Church, Pikes Peak Community College and employers such as Bal-Seal Engineering also are among InterQuest's major players.

"It's all about location and activity," Palmer said of Shake Shack's choice to build in InterQuest and the InterQuest Town Center. "It's the most active area by far. And the highest growth area around it. It's a high-profile location."