Kenny Skinner was working extra hours in the crane business he shared with his brother, Mike, because they couldn’t find workers, which prompted Skinner to sell the company and a concrete pumping firm he owned.
“I was old, and I couldn’t find help. Nobody wants to work. The new owner is having the same trouble,” Skinner said. “When we sold in May, we had just ourselves and two other employees. I was doing double duty for the last three months. We would have liked to hire another one or two people.”
Skinner is among a growing number of Colorado Springs business owners who have closed, sold or merged their companies since the pandemic took hold in early 2020, according to numbers from a database of local businesses maintained by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. The number of businesses closing, selling or merging in 2020 more than tripled to 556 from 146 in 2019; it climbed to 571 last year and this year has totaled 290 through September.
The final tally for this year will likely be about 400, still well above pre-pandemic levels, said the bureau’s CEO, Jonathan Liebert.
“This year we are seeing more people sell or merge their business with another (company). They have a good business, but they are done after two tough years. They are either combining with a stronger competitor or taking the opportunity to sell the business when sales are good, and they are still making a profit.”
Many owners from the baby boom generation are retiring or selling their companies to their children or a longtime employee, especially with the threat of a recession triggered by aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at reducing surging inflation, Liebert said.
“Labor issues are a huge concern, along with inflation, recession and the continuing threat of COVID. You have all this at once hitting their firm, so they will either decide to do something different, sell or merge. They can’t keep doing this by themselves,” Liebert said.
While most of the businesses that have closed, sold or merged are small, Liebert noted that several large local companies have been acquired in the past year or so as owners got highly attractive offers.
Information technology provider Navakai, for example, was sold last year to a Virginia-based competitor that could provide the company with resources to expand. Berwick Electric merged last year with a larger St. Louis-based competitor that allowed Berwick to operate under its current name with the same management and employees. Defense information technology contractor Boecore was acquired by a Washington, D.C., investment firm.
Liebert doesn’t expect the number of closures, sales and mergers to slow anytime soon. He believes small business owners have been hanging on since the pandemic began 2½ years ago in hopes of a big rebound but instead found sales haven’t recovered as much as they hoped. He said business owners are now “hunkering down” as they prepare for the possibility of a recession in the next six months or so.
“They see that people don’t have as much money to spend," Liebert said. "There is still money out there to help small business, but not as much as was available in 2020 and 2021. Now they are worried that the help is running out and a recession is coming."
Rob Amerine, president and managing broker of FBB Group, which helps buyers and sellers with the sale of small and midsized privately owned Front Range businesses, said he is finding a growing number of businesses aren’t salable, particularly those that focus on consumers.
Buyers aren’t interested in those businesses, he said, because sales are declining or the company isn’t profitable, or both, leaving closure or a sale of the firm’s assets as the only options.
“We had a hot tub business that was generating $1 million a year in cash flow on the market, but buyers were not interested because they viewed hot tubs as luxury item, so we had to pull it off the market,” Amerine said.
“We saw a spike of transactions for the past two years, but that has slowed down in the second half of the year when inflation and rates (interest) rates both went up. We had at least a dozen buyers back off once rates started increasing.”
Amerine said retailers are the most vulnerable to sales declines when interest rates are rising, especially items such as hot tubs, furniture and other purchases tied to homebuilding, where financing plays a major role in the transaction.
Manufacturers, sign companies and other companies in the business-to-business market are still thriving and selling when they hit the market, and FBB continues to attract new clients in those markets, he said.
Larry Blevins, owner of American Business Brokers, which handles sales of small businesses in the Colorado Springs area, including Skinner’s companies, said the number of businesses he has listed for sale has doubled in recent months to 18.
He attributes the surge to baby boomers deciding to sell their businesses, especially in the restaurant industry, as they see the nation’s economy begin to slow and the window to sell at an attractive price starts to close.
“(Owners of) mom and pop businesses that struggled before the pandemic are now wanting to retire. A little bit of it (the motivation to sell) is difficulty in hiring employees,” Blevins said. “Restaurants are hard to sell at this time, but those that have been around a long time or are unique can still be sold.”
Data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office show that the number of businesses dissolving in the second quarter jumped 27% from a year earlier. However, the number of new businesses registering with the office is still growing (though at less than 1%) and the number of firms renewing their corporate status was up 11% from a year earlier.
Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the growth in businesses dissolving and new business formations might reflect, in part, entrepreneurs shutting down businesses that aren’t thriving and starting a new firm to replace it.
Small-business owners don’t have a rosy outlook — the federation Tuesday reported its small business optimism index declined in October to 91.3, the 10th consecutive month the indicator has remained below its 49-year average of 98.
The nonprofit’s survey showed most small-business owners expect sales and profits to decline in the next three months, and nearly half say they still have difficulty filling jobs.