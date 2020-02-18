The “Miracle on Ice” scoreboard already hangs in the under-construction Olympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs, and soon thousands of visitors will stare at the famed – and unbelievable – score:
USA 4, URS 3.
On Feb. 22, 1980, 40 years ago this week, a youthful United States Olympic hockey team unburdened by great potential conquered a veteran Soviet Union dynasty that had long toured the world mauling opponents.
The Soviets had claimed five of the last six gold medals and would win the next three. Vladislav Tretiak, perhaps the greatest goaltender ever, stood guard in front of the Soviet net. The Soviets were coached by Viklor Tikhonov, a brilliant if erratic and cruel tactician.
How did this most unlikely of triumphs happen?
Well, there’s this: The Americans played for genius coach Herb Brooks beneath that scoreboard on home ice in Lake Placid, N.Y. while the Soviets competed for a coach they despised thousands of miles from the motherland.
Still, understanding this upset of upsets remains eternally elusive. It couldn’t have happened, and some sitting in the arena that night still struggle to believe the result.
This means the victory delivered the most precious blessing of sport:
A genuine, inexplicable surprise.
The upset arrived in the twilight of the Cold War. The Berlin Wall still seemed a forever barrier and the Cuba Missile Crisis remained a frightening memory. For decades, Americans and Soviet citizens wondered if a far-away enemy would blow up their living rooms with mighty bombs.
Those bombs never arrived, but deep distrust remained. The Americans offered the dream factory of Hollywood and amber waves of grain, but the Soviets boasted the planet’s meanest and fastest and most elegant national hockey team.
Or did they?
The foundation for The Miracle began Feb. 9, 1980 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where the Soviets trampled the Americans, 10-3, in a warmup exhibition before the Olympics.
Afterwards, Soviet coach Tikhonov called the devastation a “practice game.” When asked if that meant his skaters had not bothered to give their supreme effort, Tikhonov smiled and answered, “You are quite correct.”
In a quiet American locker room, Brooks reassured his shattered team, composed of teens and 20-somethings.
“Don’t worry, don't panic,'" Brooks said. "It doesn’t mean anything. It's our last game of spring training. We've played 60 games in this training time, and none of them means anything.”
The next game, Brooks said, did mean something. That’s when the Americans opened Olympic competition.
In 1980, Colorado Springs resident Mike Moran served as chief spokesman for the United States Olympic Committee. He sat near the back of the team bus on the long, silent ride from Manhattan to Lake Placid.
The loss “absolutely crushed” the players, Moran said. Only one person on the bus seemed positive and focused on the future. Brooks was not, Moran said, “that upset” by the demolition at Madison Square Garden.
Buzz Schneider, at 25, sat on the bus as the oldest player on the U.S. team. Meanwhile, the Soviets had five players in their 30s, including 35-year-old Boris Mikhailov. As a teen in Minnesota, Schneider met Brooks, the new coach of the state university’s hockey Gophers. Brooks immediately offered a scholarship and soon Schneider and Brooks won a national title.
“He always knew how to put the carrot out in front of you,” Schneider says. “You kept chasing it. He was good at that, and I know I followed it all the time. He always made you chase to do something better.”
Brooks offered an especially enticing carrot at Lake Placid. He worked subtly yet brilliantly. The Soviets trampled Japan, the Netherlands and Poland by a combined 41-5, but struggled to defeat Finland and Canada. Brooks commanded his players to watch the Soviets closely. They had lost, he said, the blazing mastery of the old days. They didn’t change shifts as crisply. They were, at times, lackadaisical.
Yes, they were beatable.
“We might have a chance,” Schneider remembers thinking. “Deep down, gosh, you felt you could. ... They had won everything there was to win, but they weren’t as sharp as they used to be.”
Schneider struck the first blow to the Soviet empire on Feb. 22, 1980. In the gold medal qualifying game, Schneider scored from a tough angle, shaking Tretiak and pumping life into a packed house. The Americans were tied, 1-1.
Later in the first period, a last-second American goal tied the game, 2-2, altered hockey history and inspired a fascinating hockey mystery.
At the instant the first period ended, Mark Johnson scored on Tretiak, who lost focus in the net. Still, remember, Tretiak towered as a master net philosopher. He found inspiration in mistakes, soaring even higher after a rare fall.
Tikhonov benched him. When the second period began, Vladimir Myshkin stood guard over the Soviet goal.
“Oh, I don’t know why he did it,” Schneider says. “I don’t know why. I just didn’t understand it. It was the best goalie in the world. The game was tied. Why would you pull him after the first period? It didn’t make sense.”
The reckless benching exposed the Soviet disconnect between coach and team. Coach Anatoly Tarasov constructed the graceful yet brutal Soviet powerhouse, but he was dismissed in 1977 after series of losses. In some years, Tikhonov conducted practices for 11 months while his players slept in spartan barracks away from their families. He demanded utter obedience from players who had ruled the world.
He never received it.
“The whole team was not happy when Tikhonov made the switch,” forward Sergei Makarov told Wayne Coffey. "... Tikhonov was panicking. He couldn't control himself. That's what it was - panic."
Still, the Soviets pushed to a 3-2 lead at the end of the second period as yet another gold medal appeared inevitable. But here’s where the genius of Brooks came into view. The youthful Americans who had no chance did not realize they had no chance. They saw the Soviets as vulnerable.
They were right.
Johnson struck again, tying the game and rattling Myshkin. And with 10 minutes left, Mike Eruzione sent a wrist shot into the Soviet net.
Pandemonium in Upstate New York. Suddenly, the crowd believed, too, and responded with thunderous support. The Soviets and adversity were strangers, and the Soviets were skating alone a long way from home.
Dave Ogrean lives in Colorado Springs. He worked that night in Lake Placid as PR director of the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States. He later served as Executive Director of USA Hockey.
“There was nothing like it that I’ve ever seen,” Ogrean says. “The team was running on adrenalin and pumped with helium from the crowd and they felt they were flying, walking on air.”
Over the crowd noise, Brooks shouted to his players. “Play your game!” Schneider had tangled with the Soviets nine previous times and once, in a 1975 game in Munich, looked at the scoreboard and saw his Americans leading, 5-3. This only awakened the Soviets, who roared back to win by three goals.
Schneider, who fully understood the might of this Soviet hockey beast, kept looking at the scoreboard and the precarious lead as the seconds ticked away.
“It was a long 10 minutes,” he says, shaking his head. “We didn’t let up, but that was a long 10 minutes.”
Finally, the buzzer sounded, igniting a happy riot. The Americans howled with joy and hugged. The Soviets politely lined up to offer congratulations, all the while watching the Americans with puzzled curiosity.
The Soviets, during their long run of dominance, declined to celebrate with much gusto after victory. They expected to triumph.
The emotions came later. Two nights after the Miracle, the Americans edged Finland, 4-2, for the gold medal and the Soviets crushed Sweden, 9-2 for the silver. Many of the Soviets proceeded to toss their silver medals into Lake Placid or various trash cans.
In an exciting moment from the otherwise tedious flight home, defenseman Valery Vasiliev seized Tikhonov by the neck.
“I will kill you right now!” Vasiliev shouted. Teammates saved Tikhonov’s life by removing Vasiliev’s fingers from their coach’s neck.
For the victorious Americans, the ice party never stopped. The shocking wonder of that night lingers.
And it will linger. You can count on that.
Nearly 40 years after the Miracle, Schneider talks quietly in front of a fireplace at The Broadmoor. Of course, he’s talking about the biggest game of his life.
“For us, no matter what you do, everybody says you were on the gold medal team that beat Russia. Everybody recognizes you.”
He smiles.
“I don’t get tired of it.”