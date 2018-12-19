As Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams prepares to leave office next month, he’s considering a run for an at-large seat on the Colorado Springs City Council.
The Republican served one term as El Paso County's clerk and recorder and two terms as a county commissioner before being elected to his state post in 2014. He lost his re-election bid Nov. 6 to Democratic political newcomer Jena Griswold.
Now, Williams said, he’s hunting for a job and possibly one that could mesh with a council position.
“I’ve got to find out first if they’d be OK with five days a month out of the office,” he said.
That’s about how often the council meets: two work sessions, two regular meetings and a meeting as the Colorado Springs Utilities board of directors.
All three at-large seats, plus Mayor John Suthers’ seat, are up for grabs in the April 2 city election.
Williams, his wife and two sons have stayed in Colorado Springs even after he was elected to the Denver office. He said that shows how much he loves the community.
Some candidates — including two at-large incumbents — already have announced their intent to run for the office, but Williams said he still has time to decide. He said his county and state experience give him high name recognition, an advantage others won’t enjoy.
Williams said he first needs to find a job. A council member is paid $6,250 a year.
He said when he knocked on doors during his first campaign to be a county commissioner, people overwhelmingly expressed a desire for the county and city to work better together.
If he runs and is elected, Williams would be in a unique position to bolster that partnership because his wife, Holly Williams, was elected to the county commission the same day Williams lost to Griswold.
During their 32 years together, Williams said, they have been mostly aligned on political issues and candidates. Sometimes they disagree, though, and neither has had a problem voicing their stance.
“I literally sued my own wife as a county commissioner,” Williams said with a laugh.
The county filed that lawsuit over an eminent-domain issue with then-Gov. Bill Owens. Holly Williams, then the county's public trustee, was named in the suit.
Williams said he doesn’t foresee any potential conflicts of interest if he joined the council. He would represent all of Colorado Springs, and she'll represent a northern swath of the county that includes Black Forest and part of Monument.
If an issue came up that involved his wife, he said, he would recuse himself.
But first he’d need to win an at-large seat in what is expected to be a crowded field.
At-large Councilmen Tom Strand and Bill Murray plan to run for reelection. Also running will be former at-large Councilman Val Snider, who served from 2011 to 2015, and Tony Gioia, an Army veteran and former county planning commissioner. And Terry Martinez, former principal of Will Rogers Elementary School, said he is “getting a team together” for a possible bid.
At-large Councilman Merv Bennett is completing his second term, so he can't seek re-election.
Candidates can't officially file for the election until early January. Each must submit the valid signatures of at least 100 Colorado Springs voters.