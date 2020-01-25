DENVER — The singing was loud. Really loud.
Family members from 2 years old to 60 honored my son Luke on his 30th birthday at Bonnie Brae Tavern, a humble, wonderful pizza place that has sat in all its simple glory on the corner of University and Ohio since 1934.
During our rowdy, joyous January singing of “Happy Birthday,” I toured my past.
I wished mom and dad could sing with us, and I almost could hear dad’s powerful baritone. I knew he would have aggressively sought to pick up the check for the party of 20 and also knew he would have smiled and locked his eyes with mine as I just as aggressively said no.
I remembered riding bikes past the Tavern in the early 1970s with my friends Bill, Kent, Paul and Tim on our way to Putt-Putt golf at a less garish Cherry Creek Mall anchored by Sear’s and J.C. Penny.
I remembered sitting over the years with friends while eating the distinctive pizza, which features a sandy, tasty crust. We enjoyed beers. We traded secrets. We explored (what seemed at the time) profound truths.
I remembered a vastly different neighborhood. When we moved to our home on the east side of Washington Park in 1972, it was if we had stepped off a time travel ship into the 1930s. The neighborhood was filled with low-slung arts and craft bungalows. All houses were constructed of brick, and each block looked almost exactly like the block before in an ocean of soothing monotone architecture.
When I was teenager, saying you lived a block from Washington Park was no big deal. During the 1970s, the park was an oasis for the hippy crowd who swam to a small circular plot of land in the middle of a big lake to do hippy stuff. We called the circle “Freak Island.” On weekends, hundreds of the young and wild jammed the park, resulting in a drifting cloud of illegal (now legal) smoke.
The park and neighborhood transformed. I’m a little hesitant to say I grew up a block from Washington Park because it seems as if I’m bragging. The hippy types are long gone, floating happily at some new hippy location, and the park ranks as the ideal place to listen to residents complain about their maids.
Houses that cost $50,000 in 1972 run $1.3 million, at least. And it’s common for the rich to purchase a venerable 2,500-square-foot brick house for a million-plus and then tear it down in favor of a 5,000-plus creation dominated by glitter and windows. The soothing monotone has vanished.
You can’t go home again. I get that. But we could always return to Bonnie Brae Tavern. In the middle of a city and neighborhood leaning too heavily toward today, we talked and sang in the turquoise and brown interior of the Tavern and savored yesterday. How much laughter in this room over the decades? How many marriage proposals? How many friendships started and deepened? What a precious destination.
Wednesday, I opened my Facebook page and saw a message from Skeeter, a friend from Washington Park days.
Bonnie Brae Tavern, the message read, is almost certainly doomed. Carl and Sue Dire opened the Tavern in 1934 when University Boulevard was a lonely outpost on the far east side of Denver. Their descendants, who still own the Tavern, plan to sell the building and property, which is surrounded by the extravagant wealth of Cherry Creek. A three-level structure, filled with massively expensive condos, will replace the Tavern.
And, the probable developer says, a high-end restaurant will replace the happily low-end Tavern.
I reluctantly accept the harsh truths found in reality. The Dires have the right to sell their property. The scruffy wonders of the past (almost) always yield to the homogenized dullness of today. Most of the Denver destinations I hoped to visit until the day I die will fail to make the trip to the end with me.
I took a long look at the Tavern. This will not be my final visit. Bonnie Brae Tavern has a few months to live.
But while standing in the big room, I could hear a long song of joy ending.