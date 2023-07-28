Tribe at Riverwalk in Castle Rock has a dessert worth raving about; however, if you start the meal with it, be sure to save room for the entrees.

With no intended disrespect for the first courses, here the last bite warrants veneration: mandarin orange butter cake atop lingonberry compote hidden beneath a cloud of Chantilly cream sprinkled with beet dust ($12). As beautifully plated as this is, it tastes even better than it looks. The dessert is light and airy with a subtle sweetness. While you might not want to begin your meal with dessert, just don’t forget about it.

We did follow the usual meal pattern, beginning with green chile cornbread ($10), which we shared and paired with the tomato mozzarella salad ($14). The thick wedge of cornbread arrives dripping with rosemary-honey butter; a dollop of butter next to it goes mostly unused since it isn’t necessary. The bread is moist and easily crumbles. More kick is needed from the chile, but the kernels of corn add texture.

With the salad, an impressive number of halved cherry tomatoes rim a mound of mozzarella hidden beneath a mix of micro greens and avocado pieces. Bits of crispy garlic are bite surprises. That is, they aren’t in every forkful but are a treat when they’re crunched. The microgreens are sourced from a farm in Franktown. One of the counters of the open kitchen is concealed by several trays of the vibrant mini lettuces and herbs. They were also featured on our entrees.

Our server noted that the Al Pastor Mahi Mahi ($34), something relatively new to the menu, is popular, as is the short rib stroganoff ($26). We joined the crowd.

Al Pastor is usually associated with tacos filled with seasoned slow-cooked pork. Here the fish is coated with achiote, which is similar to paprika in taste and color, and other spices including chile powder. The firm, slightly sweet grilled fish absorbs the flavors without being too fiery. Microgreens, pickled onions and a sweet pineapple salsa hide the fish on a bed of black, creamy lentils. It’s an unusual combination, but works surprisingly well.

What the short rib stroganoff lacks in plate appeal is more than compensated for in taste. Beneath a scattering of mircochives is a mixture of shredded beef and spaetzle. The small, rolled German pasta is al dente while the meat is melt-in-your-mouth tender. The flavors are earthy and herb-infused. This is a hearty dish without being too heavy.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Tribe’s decor is baffling. It’s a cross between industrial and outdoor rustic. Ductwork is visible above the aspen-like tree limbs, draped with greenery, which hang from the ceiling. A large mural of an antlered elk decorates a wall. The same image is on the menu covers. Service was attentive and informative. Tribe opened in 2020 and despite the disruption from COVID-19 appears to be doing well, given the weeknight crowd. Prices are on the upper end, so this is more a special occasion restaurant, than just a place to grab a quick meal.

Note: The butter cake is always on the menu, but the fruit compote changes with the season.

Tribe at Riverwalk

Upscale dining

Location: 115 Wilcox Ave., Unit 120, Castle Rock

Contact: 1-303-362-0904; tribehospitalitygroup.com

Prices: $20 to $42 (dinner)

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Discount for cash payment. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating.

Favorite dishes: Butter cake and short rib stroganoff

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.