The Salvation Army officially has one fewer option for sheltering people experiencing homelessness.
The nonprofit this week sold its buildings at 505 S. Weber St. in downtown Colorado Springs, removing a key and often-used alternative for sheltering people from dangerously cold temperatures and snow.
The brick buildings were sold for $2.75 million to Weber Street Investments, a local investment group that includes CameronButcher Commercial Real Estate in Colorado Springs as its managing partner. CameronButcher vice president Kevin Butcher said his group is looking to redevelop the property into a mixed-use project — possibly with an urban market, apartments and offices.
"That block needs life," Butcher said.
The deal puts an end to years of bitter fights between the Salvation Army's leaders, who touted the building's life-saving potential, and nearby residents and businesses, who complained about the shelter's impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
The building was initially operated by the Salvation Army as an adult drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. It closed in 2009, however, due to financial issues and sat vacant for years.
The nonprofit reopened it in fall 2014 as a primitive shelter for about 150 people a night seeking refuge from frostbite and snow during the coldest months. It attracted about 1,500 different visitors during each of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 winter-weather seasons, which typically ran from November through April.
Bowing to complaints from nearby residents and businesses about an increase in crime, trash and human feces throughout the surrounding neighborhood, local Salvation Army leaders vowed during the 2015-16 season to quit using the building as a shelter. But the nonprofit reneged on those plans in late 2017 amid a continued shortage in shelter beds and reopened it for four months on nights when the temperatures dipped to 38 degrees or colder.
In a nod to intense opposition from the surrounding community, city and Salvation Army officials never considered using the building this fall and winter to once again shelter people living on the streets.
Instead, the nonprofit put the building up for sale, and efforts were made to expand shelter space elsewhere. The Springs Rescue Mission is adding space at its campus, 5 W. Las Vegas St., while the Salvation Army is reducing barriers for admission at its R.J. Montgomery shelter, 709 S. Sierra Madre St.
Whether money from the sale will be used to help beef up the Salvation Army's services in El Paso County remains unclear.
The building was not owned by the national nonprofit's local chapter, but rather its California-based Adult Rehabilitation Centers Command. As a result, money from the sale may be used for other initiatives elsewhere in the nation.
Butcher, of CameronButcher, said his group is intrigued by redevelopment efforts already taking place on the south end of downtown Colorado Springs, such as the addition of restaurants and apartments on Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue.
"The new south end is just an incredible, vibrant place right now," he said.
Making over the Salvation Army buildings would add to that momentum, while the project would help serve as a bridge to the Lowell urban renewal area to the south and to greater downtown to the north, Butcher said. His group has hired an architect to explore uses for the property, he said.
"That's the key to the redevelopment of the southeast end of town. It will make it so much better," Butcher said. "It's sat empty basically for 10 years. It will be good to have something happen to that.
"We really needed to get control of the property and start working it to make something good happen," he added. "This one, it will probably get a lot of attention as it develops just because it’s been blighted so long and the neighbors are kind of tired of it."