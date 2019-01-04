A married father of three moved into a Colorado Springs church on Wednesday to avoid deportation while his immigration application remained stalled due to the partial government shutdown.
Miguel Ramirez Valiente is the second immigrant to seek sanctuary at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St., since President Donald Trump took office and ordered a crackdown on immigrants living in the country illegally.
Churches have been a decades-long haven for immigrants seeking refuge from deportation, due to a Reagan-era Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy dissuading agents from entering “sensitive locations,” including hospitals, schools and churches.
Valiente’s case is different in that it appears to stem from the partial federal government shutdown which began Dec. 22 over Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Friday, Trump responded to Democrats’ refusal to fund the wall by saying the shutdown could last months or years.
“Miguel’s rights to due process are being violated,” said his attorney, Lisa Guerra, in a statement. “He has a compelling and strong legal case and we are waiting for the government to reopen in order to fully pursue all legal options available to him.”
Valiente fled gang violence and death threats in El Salvador more than 14 years ago, according to the Colorado Springs Sanctuary Coalition. Since 2011, he has pursued “several legal avenues for relief,” but has been unable to submit the paperwork necessary to fight a deportation order, due to the Denver Immigration Court’s closure, the coalition said.
His wife and three children — ages 4, 10, and 12 — are all United States citizens, said Siena Mann, a spokeswoman for the coalition.
She declined to further discuss his case, including why the government is seeking to deport him, adding that a news conference is planned for next week.
Valiente is just one of many undocumented immigrants left in legal limbo due to the shutdown, which has exacerbated an already enormous backlog at the Denver immigration courthouse, said Stephanie Izaguirre, a Colorado Springs immigration attorney who has consulted the coalition.
Court hearings have been canceled, and she’s been unable to file any motions for her clients since the government shut down two weeks ago. Clients who waited more than a year for their case to be heard before an immigration judge saw their hearings postponed without a new date set, Izaguirre said.
Izaguirre said she has not been fully briefed on Valiente’s case, and declined to speak specifically about the circumstances in his case. However, she said that a concern among immigration attorneys is that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue to detain people and carry out deportation orders, despite people whose cases have been pending for years being unable to file motions to stay their removal from the country.
Without the court being open to accept motions, Izaguirre said Valiente’s case resembled an instance of the “U.S. government taking advantage of a situation the government created.”
“The federal government has taken away his ability to ask for help, or to ask for protection, by being closed,” Izaguirre said. “It feels a little bit like the government is being a bully here. Because it’s not fair — he hasn’t had his full day in court yet.”