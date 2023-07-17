Saltgrass Steak House, an American-food chain started in Texas, opened its fourth Colorado location Friday inside the Wildwood Hotel and Casino in Cripple Creek, according to a company new release.

Saltgrass Steak House is the latest advancement of Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s development of 119 Carbonate Street after his Golden Nugget Hotels and Casinos brand bought the Wildwood property and business from the American Gaming Group late last year.

Saltgrass and Golden Nugget sit under the umbrella of Fertitta’s hospitality, restaurant and entertainment corporation Laundry’s Inc.

Near Cripple Creek’s historic district, across 50 miles of mountain highways west of Saltgrass’ Colorado Springs outlet, the new restaurant joins 95 other locations spanning from Nevada to North Carolina.

Similar to many of the other Saltgrass locations, the Cripple Creek restaurant includes a private dining room for groups of up to 25 people.

“We are thrilled and honored to expand our dining options for the Cripple Creek market” said Matt Andrighetti, general manager of Wildwood Hotel and Casino. “We look forward to introducing this Colorado Springs favorite to area residents and visitors of our community.”

The restaurant will serve seafood, chicken, steak, pork chops, burgers, sandwiches and salads Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. as well as Fridays and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. along with breakfast options from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Wildwood, set to be rebrand as Golden Nugget this fall, will include a Starbucks Coffee as well, a company news release stated.