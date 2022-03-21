Talk about doubling your pleasure.

Two investment groups formed by Colorado Springs real estate company Griffis/Blessing have sold a pair of apartment complexes for more than twice as much as they paid for the properties less than five years ago.

The 280-unit Viridian Edge at the Park, southwest of Academy and Dublin boulevards and formerly called Lamplight Square at the Park, was sold last week by one of the Griffis/Blessing investment groups for $83.5 million, according to information released by the company. The group had purchased the property for $41.1 million in September 2017.

The 152-unit Western Hills apartments, northwest of U.S. 24 and Peterson Road, also was sold last week by a second Griffis/Blessing group for $43.8 million after it bought the property for $21 million in November 2017, according to Griffis/Blessing.

The sale of the apartment properties by the Griffis/Blessing-led investment groups is part of an ongoing strategy for the nearly 40-year-old Springs real estate company.

Griffis/Blessing's top four executives, along with a network of longtime investors, look for what they call undervalued apartment properties — those that might need improvements, have been mismanaged or are financially troubled.

Limited liability companies formed by Griffis/Blessing and its investors purchase the properties, upgrade them, boost their values and sell them at a profit typically five to seven years later.

In the case of Viridian and Western Hills, the plan was to hold onto the properties for seven to 10 years, said Gary Winegar, Griffis/Blessing's investment services president.

But because many investors are looking to buy and maximize a return in Colorado Springs, the Griffis/Blessing investment groups were open to selling the properties sooner than they had planned, Winegar said.

Viridian and Western Hills, both of which were built in the 1980s, drew 20 bidders and the properties were sold within 30 days after they went under contract, he said.

The Viridian and Western Hills properties were purchased by Birge & Held, an Indianapolis-based private equity real estate investment firm with a regional office in Denver.

Birge & Held's LinkedIn profile says the firm has acquired more than 20,000 units over 95 apartment communities since it was founded in 2008; the company's website also shows it owns properties in Aspen, Denver, Dillon and Georgetown. Company officials couldn't be reached for comment.

Record-high rents, along with strong demand for apartment living on the part of young people and empty nesters, have drawn several out-of-town investors to Colorado Springs in recent years, industry experts have said.

Many investors like Colorado Springs' momentum as a community and as a place to live, Winegar said. It has a growing population, strong economy and several new attractions such as the downtown U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, he said.

At the same time, some investors believe Denver has become too competitive and so they've turned to smaller markets such as the Springs, Winegar said. And even as interest rates have risen, they're still attractive enough for investors who want to make major purchases, he said.

"There's a lot of good things happening in Colorado Springs," Winegar said. "We're on the map for investors that want to invest in multifamily."