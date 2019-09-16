Just The Facts

The Pikes Peak Regional Air Show is Saturday and Sunday at Colorado Springs Airport, 7770 Milton E. Proby Parkway. The theme of the event is "Jets and Warbirds."

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day, and the show begins at noon. Tickets cost $22 in advance and $25 at the gate for ages 13 and over, $17 in advance and $25 at the gate for military, $15 for ages 4-12.

For tickets and more information, visit pprairshow.org.