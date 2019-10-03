Unless aboard a transoceanic aircraft, meals aren’t part of the journey when flying. To remedy that, The Airplane Restaurant, in the flight path of the Colorado Springs Airport, does everything it can to simulate a flying experience without ever having to leave town. This isn’t necessarily a good thing.
Everything about the restaurant is related to airplanes, from the staff uniformsto the menu with clever aeronautical references to the décor. Well, especially the décor since part of the eatery is an actual fuselage. Diners are greeted as passengers. Kudos are warranted for cleverness, but at the risk of mixing metaphors, or at least transportation modes, it’s all overboard.
The newsprint menu includes several short pieces about aviation history, including background on the Boeing KC-97 that is the focal point of the restaurant. In addition to seating in the plane, a large dining room, bar and patio are available.
From the Runway crunchy chicken strips to the appetizer squadron, it’s evident that everything coming out of the kitchen, oops, I mean galley, makes some reference to airplanes, pilots, flight personnel or some combination. For example, the Barrell Rolls come with an explanation of the actual activity along with the appetizer: “A barrel roll occurs when an airplane makes rotation on its longitudinal axis while following a helical path …” Who knew this would also be an educational experience? By the way, the appetizer rolls ($11.99)are mini chimichangas filled with chicken, cheese, rice and red pepper, served with house-made avocado ranch sauce for dipping.
Entrees feature a variety of steak, seafood, pasta and chicken options. Among the pasta dishes, the baked spaghetti ($15.99) caught our eye. Although we didn’t try it, the combination of sausage, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and “famous marinara” was tempting.
Numerous sandwiches are also on the menu — each with their own clever flight references. We opted for the Philly Flyer ($12.99): a French roll stuffed with sliced beef, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and gooey melted Swiss cheese. This was a large sandwich both in quantity and design. It required two hands and a good sense of balance so as not to lose any of the tasty filling. Fries or coleslaw are the standard sides, but it possible to “upgrade your ticket” for sweet potato fries ($1.49) or onion rings ($2.59), which we chose.
With the massive sandwich and a mountain of onion rings on the plate, our server, err co-pilot, said, “I hope you’re hungry.” We were, but the onion rings were inedible. The flavor of thickly battered onion slices was lost in the taste of rancid oil. We appreciated the well-prepared sandwich but left the abundant side serving alone. When asked if we’d like a box, we explained the onion rings were not good. This drew no reaction from the co-pilot whatsoever. Perhaps that’s only something a pilot can address.
The rice pilaf and steamed vegetable sides with the salmon Teriyaki ($17.99) fared better. The slathering of Teriyaki glaze topped with pineapple cucumber salsa salvaged the otherwise dry fish.
Most entrees come with a choice of homemade soup or salad. Several of the salad dressings are made in house, including the raspberry vinaigrette.
The Airplane Restaurant is sure to appeal to anyone with an interest in anything to do with planes.
The food, however, can best be described as some flights: not completely smooth.