In what has been a tumultuous stretch for Barr Camp, changes are afoot yet again.
For the third time in less than two years, Pikes Peak's historic halfway station near 10,200 feet is seeking full-time caretakers.
Typically hired in pairs, the position has been vacated by a young couple who started last December. Ellen Mills and her boyfriend, Travis Scherschel, were tapped to replace a fellow couple in their 20s, who had moved into the camp's main cabin near the start of the global pandemic.
That couple was told they were "not a good fit" amid the nonprofit's unprecedented financial woes in 2020. While closed due to COVID-19, campers with reservations were fully refunded and future reservations were put on hold, essentially eliminating income Barr Camp's nonprofit depends on to pay caretakers (about $2,000 a month) and maintain camp infrastructure.
Like the couple before them, Mills and Scherschel went to the high woods describing the opportunity as a dream. And similarly, they leave with a bitter taste.
In an email, Mills cited "the poor management style under which we had to operate" as the main reason for her and Scherschel moving on.
"Having a clear job description for our supervisors would have helped greatly, as would a clear line of communication for giving and receiving feedback," Mills said.
Teresa Taylor and her husband, Neal, have served as supervisors with almost two decades connected to Barr Camp.
"I don't want it to be a he said-she said thing," Teresa Taylor said, adding: "It wasn't always the smoothest thing up there."
The Taylors lived on the mountain full-time between 2005 and 2013 and have occasionally spotted for staff in years since, as they plan to now.
Residents have come and gone since last spring, when Zach Miller returned to life in civilization after almost five years at Barr Camp. Over that time, he had family and friends help with tasks that have been tradition since the 1970s: greeting weary regulars and vacationers en route to the 14,115-foot summit; cooking pancakes and spaghetti for overnighters; embarking into the cold darkness for hikers reported missing.
In a fond farewell post last year, Miller recalled "tales of late-night rescue missions, ice battles with the creak to keep water running to the cabin in the winter, after-hours door-knockers, forest fire scares, and end-of-season poop scoopin' in the compost toilet."
Which are just some of the caretaking duties, Taylor said. She described socializing with hundreds of visitors as taxing, along with hiking 6-plus miles down and back up with groceries.
"You can never put it all down on paper and explain what the job entails," Taylor said. "You can't cover every base, and if you don't, sometimes it comes back to bite you."
She said the recent turnover has her thinking about structural changes.
"We need to sit down and have a board meeting and talk about all this," she said. "It's been a rough ride since COVID."
For now, Taylor said the plan is to find part-time help. "And really do a good search for full-time people."