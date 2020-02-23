More places to eat, shop and live have come to downtown Colorado Springs.
Now, get ready for more places to spend the night.
After downtown went decades without newly constructed hotels, nearly a half-dozen projects are underway or planned as developers are drawn by new businesses and attractions in the area, stronger tourism, lower borrowing costs and government tax breaks.
"We are meeting a long, pent-up demand," said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership, the area's leading advocacy group.
One new downtown hotel opened in September; another will open this year; two more are under construction and scheduled to cut their ribbons in 2021; and at least one more is on the drawing board.
Combined, they would add nearly 900 hotel rooms in downtown,with well-known brands Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott among the newcomers.
It's the first wave of newly built downtown hotels since construction of the now-shuttered Clarion Inn and Quality Inn, which opened in 1972. The new hotels will join the historic Antlers hotel, The Mining Exchange and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on the west edge of downtown; the Mining Exchange opened in 2012 and Holiday Inn opened two years later, both in office buildings that were remodeled.
For years, Edmondson said, The Antlers — whose original version was opened by Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer in 1893 — and The Mining Exchange were the only choices for travelers and business people in downtown's core.
"(We) went several years with just those two properties, which is rather ridiculous to think about the center of your city, the heart of your workforce, and to be so underserved by hotel properties," she said. "So this really is catching up to what would be needed in a city center."
The new hotels follow a surge of commercial and residential activity in downtown.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum opens this year, a multiuse outdoor stadium is under construction and an indoor arena at Colorado College broke ground just over a week ago. All are expected to attract tourists downtown, some of whom no doubt will want to stay the night.
New downtown restaurants and entertainment options include the Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully's Pizza, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, District E11even, Mood Tapas Bar and Bird Tree Café. Among apartment projects, 333 ECO and Blue Dot Place have opened, while Casa Mundi and apartments on South Cascade Avenue are opening this year.
That's the sort of activity that caught the attention of Pueblo-based AAA Hotel Developers, which recently broke ground on a seven-story, 120-room Hyatt Place that will go up on the southeast corner of Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street, south of City Hall. The hotel is targeted for a July 2021 completion.
"There's just a lot of new activity we see going on in downtown Colorado Springs," said Avik Amin, the family-run company's managing partner. "The museum coming in, the restaurants, the nightlife and the activity that's developed over the last several years. It seems to be a place that is attracting a lot of people wanting to be in that area."
Perry Sanders Jr., the attorney, businessman and hotelier who along with a partner owns The Antlers and Mining Exchange hotels and The Famous steakhouse, said there were only a few places to eat and drink downtown when The Mining Exchange opened eight years ago.
Now, Sanders said, "this has become a semi-big city. Fun to go all over the place. I love going to all sorts of places, places we own, places we don't own. It's become quite the vivacious downtown."
Denver, Aurora and other northern Colorado cities have seen multiple hotel projects over several years as their economies boomed, while the Springs waited for its share, said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the local convention and visitors bureau.
Now, the Olympic and Paralympic Museum, multiuse stadium and indoor arena promise to be people-generating anchors that downtown developers have been waiting for and that are expected to help drive the demand for hotels, he said.
"It's now our time," Price said.
Overall tourism, he added, is on the rise. The latest annual study by industry consultant Longwoods International showed that 23 million people visited the Pikes Peak region in 2018 and spent $2.4 billion, 4.3% more than the year before.
And those numbers have spiked despite the temporary closure of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway and before the May opening of the rebuilt Flying W Ranch — destroyed in the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire — and this fall's debut of the new Summit House on top of Pikes Peak, Price said.
"To me, you take some of these attractions that are going to be completely renewed and refreshed, along with what's coming on as brand new, and I believe the demand side is certainly growing and that's what I think is driving the supply side," he said of hotel development.
Downtown has been underserved for years, said Ted Jarosz, whose family partnership developed the 80-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites that opened in 2014 on Spruce Street, west of Interstate 25.
"And that is why we are seeing this boom and it also doesn't hurt that interest rates are low," Jarosz said via email.
Incentives also have helped.
A 261-room hotel being built on South Tejon Street that will carry Marriott's SpringHill Suites and Element brands, along with the Hyatt Place, are being built inside city-designated urban renewal districts.
Future tax revenues generated by new development in those districts can be spent on roads, utilities and other improvements that benefit the public. The revenues set aside to pay for public projects help defray developer costs and encourage them to invest in areas that local governments deem blighted.
In the case of the SpringHill Suites/Element hotel, urban renewal funds will help pay the cost of a 216-space underground parking garage, said Jim DiBiase, a commercial broker with Olive Real Estate Group who's part of the hotel's development team.
Marriott wanted convenient and safe parking as a condition of allowing its brand to be attached to the project, he said. The garage, however, isn't just for hotel guests; it also will be open to the public in a part of downtown where parking is scarce, DiBiase said.
The SpringHill Suites/Element hotel, along with the 80-space Kinship Landing hotel under construction on South Nevada Avenue, also are part of federal opportunity zones — state-designated distressed areas that offer tax breaks to investors who fund projects inside the zones' boundaries.
Even with the urban renewal and opportunity zone incentives, DiBiase said, the hotels still must make economic sense.
"Studies that you commission need to show there's enough demand in the marketplace and room rates are going to be at a level that can support the cost of new construction," he said. "Those tax incentives alone will not incentivize any developer to move forward unless it's a viable project."
But a sudden influx of rooms raises questions about whether an underserved market could suddenly become an overbuilt one.
"We're always at risk of overbuilding," DiBiase conceded. "The next guys (developers) in should make sure that the first hotels are performing where they need to perform before they move forward."
Bob Benton, a sponsor of the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report who has consulted with clients looking to develop hotels in the Springs, said the city has become more dynamic in recent years and its restaurants and other attractions will entice more travelers to downtown.
But for a downtown hotel market to succeed, it also needs business travelers. And downtown Colorado Springs still lacks new employers who will help drive demand, Benton said.
Defense contractors, government agencies and other employers hold meetings and conferences that draw workers, vendors and contractors to town, he said. Once they arrive downtown, those of out-of-towners will want to spend the night nearby.
"Those businesses are generating lodging demand," Benton said of downtown employers. "Those traveling to those businesses are likely to stay downtown. ... That's one way to grow the downtown lodging market."
Edmondson, of the Downtown Partnership, isn't overly worried about overbuilding, since downtown went so long without new properties. And when the Clarion Inn and Quality Inn were closed in early 2019 in anticipation of the buildings being converted into housing, downtown lost about 150 guest rooms.
Also, a 240-room, luxury hotel planned for southwest downtown by Nor'wood Development of Group of Colorado Springs would have meeting space and ballrooms — similar to The Antlers — to host large conferences and gatherings, which would generate room nights for nearby hotels, Edmondson said.
Amin, who's developing the Hyatt Place, said Colorado Springs is large enough to absorb new hotel rooms coming to downtown.
"If you look at where the (Broadmoor) World Arena is or if you go up north and see how many hotels are clustered together, there's still going to be less hotel units downtown than those areas," he said.
Ultimately, the marketplace will determine the success of downtown hotels, said Price, of Visit Colorado Springs. But downtown is well positioned for new hotels, he said.
In addition to new attractions expected to bring visitors downtown, the tourism industry is enjoying kudos from national publications.
In January, Colorado Springs ranked No. 13 on a New York Times list of 52 worldwide destinations that should be explored in 2020. The Times cited the Olympic and Paralympic Museum and the new Summit House as reasons to check out the city.
Architectural Digest, meanwhile, named the Olympic and Paralympic Museum as one of the most anticipated buildings that will open in 2020.
"The publicity that the city has been receiving has been so positive that this is the time to take advantage of it," Price said.