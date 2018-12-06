The first Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC signee since the club reached an affiliation agreement with Colorado Rapids is no stranger to the Springs.
The United Soccer League Championship club announced the addition of Rony Argueta on Thursday after the midfielder spent last season with Fresno FC, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. Argueta was a member of the first Switchbacks team in 2015, returned in 2016 and captained the 2017 squad.
"I am glad that I was able to get Rony to come back to the Switchbacks. He had a lot of success here and I know he will help us in the 2019 season," Switchbacks FC coach Steve Trittschuh said in a release. "He is a natural leader and quality player, and he will bring a good competitive mentality back to the team."
The Switchbacks will be without their 2018 captain, as left back Josh Suggs was announced as a member of New Mexico United’s first team. Sam Hamilton, who spent much of 2018 on loan from the Rapids to the Switchbacks, also signed with the first-year USL Championship club in Albuquerque.
Argueta tallied three goals and an assist for Fresno in 2018 and finished second on the team in passing accuracy. The defensive midfielder, who’s expected to wear the No. 6 shirt in his return, expressed optimism about the club’s future in the release.
"I’m excited to see how the Switchbacks have grown and will continue to grow in the future. I’m looking forward to working with the Rapids, as our new affiliates, and seeing the construction of the new stadium for 2020,” Argueta said. “A lot of good things coming for the team and the city of Colorado Springs. For our 2019 season, I’m excited to keep learning from my coaches and teammates. I’m looking forward to building a winning team and a great product for our fans and the city of Colorado Springs."