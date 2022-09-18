Ron Ilgen grew up looking at Pikes Peak every day.
A native of Castle Rock, his house pointed directly southwest toward America’s Mountain. He became infatuated with the 14,115-foot peak at a young age and dreamed of one day exploring it.
Now 70 years old and in his 20th year as the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent’s president and race director, Ilgen still hasn’t gotten tired of the view.
“It has always been in my life,” Ilgen said. “It’s special to me.”
After attending school at the University of Colorado, Ilgen moved to Washington D.C., where he began running. He ran most days and competed in a few marathons.
Even though Ilgen lived in Colorado for his entire youth, he didn’t realize the Marathon and Ascent existed. Once he did, Ilgen knew he had to return.
“I go, ‘What? There’s a marathon on Pikes Peak? That’s gotta be crazy,” Ilgen said. “I knew I had to do it.”
Ilgen ran the Ascent his first year. The next year, he tackled the Marathon and volunteered at the summit for the day of the Ascent.
In his third year, Ilgen took the role of summit chief. From there, Ilgen followed the progression of roles then becoming race director in 2002.
Though Ilgen hasn’t lost his passion for Pikes Peak or the race, he admitted the event has become more stressful over the course of his two decades as president.
“Back then I was very naive,” Ilgen said. “We have a reputation as an amazing, well-organized race, and we work so hard to keep that. The emotions are more tense in that I know what can go wrong.”
That said, Ilgen has seen the event become more comprehensive during his tenure.
Race officials used to track runners by writing down their positions on a whiteboard. Now they are able to track every runner’s latest checkpoint and instantly put it on the organization’s website.
The Marathon and Ascent also now has a livestream at Barr Camp and Pikes Peak’s summit.
“The technology has changed immensely,” Ilgen said.
Ilgen expected the 2022 race to be another ordinary year for the event, but his colleagues had other plans: The Marathon and Ascent’s staff members and volunteers threw him a surprise on Friday.
They invited friends and past coworkers of Ilgen’s to commemorate his 20 years as race director. Marathon and Ascent workers gave him a book filled with written tributes from his colleagues and nostalgic photos of his two decades with the race, as well as a bottle of scotch.
“They got me good; I had no idea,” Ilgen said. “We’re so close in this organization. It was such an honor to be recognized by them.”
While he appreciated the love, Ilgen said the celebration was unnecessary.
His colleagues said otherwise.
“He’s so humble, so we had to do something to honor him,” Assistant Race Director Jordan Linder said. “He means so much to this organization.”
Abragail Kappel, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Pikes Peak Marathon said, “He never hesitated to be the mentor that I needed and the person I needed to blossom in this role.”
Now 70, Ilgen expects his involvement with the race to slowly diminish in future years.
“It takes an immense physical and mental effort to do four days in a row, so I need to let some younger people come in and take on more of that energy,” Ilgen said.
Ilgen knows he doesn’t have the same energy he did when he took over as president in 2002. But he is going to do everything he can to stay involved in some way as long as he can.
Pikes Peak means so much to Ilgen, and he never wants to leave.
“I’ll probably stay involved in an overall aspect,” Ilgen said. “It always has a special feel. It brings out the emotions in me.”