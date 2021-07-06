The Rocky Mountain Vibes’ eerie alter ego is taking the field for its first homestand.
For six games Wednesday through Monday, the Vibes will be Lloronas de Montaña Rocosa. The organization is paying homage to a famous character in Latin American folklore, La Llorona — “The Weeping Woman.”
There are variations on the story, but she is widely known as a cursed figure wearing a white gown and associated with bodies of water, where she wanders in search of her drowned children.
According to several sources, the character is often invoked when children misbehave. The series could feature some of the best-behaved kids in baseball as a human mascot version of La Llorona will be on hand for the homestand.
It's perhaps not the most obvious tie-in for a family-friendly sporting event, but assistant general manager Kyle Fritzke said “nothing is too over-the-top.”
“We'll have fun with it in a tasteful, appropriate way,” Fritzke said. “There will be a little spooky element that enhances it all.”
Jerseys in purple, black and red sporting the logo on the shoulder and Lloronas de Montaña Rocosa (of the Rocky Mountains) on the front are shown on the team website.
“(The players) have been itching to wear these things since they saw them. You can tell they’re getting a big kick out of it,” Fritzke said.
“They've been asking to wear them as much as they can.”
The Vibes have an agreement with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League and Fritzke said some players might be asked to share their history with this particular legend and others.
Entertainment acts are set to include dancers, mariachi bands and luchadores (wrestlers), Fritzke said. Team vice president Keith Hodges added that Ryan Flores will perform after Sunday’s matinee, which has The Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council-The Hispanic Chamber as a sponsor.
“It's one of those Colorado Springs community collaborative-type efforts,” Hodges said. “It’s been a fun process and we’re looking forward to finally seeing this actually take shape tomorrow.”
The brand was developed as part of the Minor League Baseball initiative "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup,” which is in its fifth year. Though the Vibes are now part of the MLB Partnership Pioneer League and aren’t technically under the Copa umbrella, Hodges said they’re allowed to move forward with the brand. The organization aims to celebrate Latinx culture and promote inclusivity and diversity.
Fritzke said brainstorm sessions and focus groups took care to make sure the concept was relevant and appropriate.