The role of a jury in our criminal justice system is for a randomly selected temporarily gathered group of strangers (called peers), after hearing appropriate facts and evidence, to reach a verdict of guilt or innocence.
Jury trials have a long history going back for at least a thousand years. The heroic, if irritating, celebrated philosopher Socrates was convicted by an Athenian jury in 399 BCE. The verdict vote was around 280 to 220. He was accused of questioning conventional wisdom and encouraging contrarianism.
The scientist Galileo was censored and his work banned by a trial (not of his peers) before a group of Roman Catholic cardinals in 1633. The remarkable French military leader Joan of Arc was sentenced to burn at the stake in 1431 by a group of church leaders accusing her of heretical beliefs.
In the U.S. Declaration of Independence, American colonists accused British King George III “of depriving us in many cases of trial by jury.” The U.S. Constitution, in Article III, stipulates that all trials shall be by jury. This is expanded on in our Bill of Rights, which is definitive about the right: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury … ”
We have witnessed controversial jury trials here in Colorado and across the nation. We recently saw the conviction of a father, Mark Redwine, for killing his son in a brutal murder in the Durango area. The Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, raised questions about self-defense, is fresh in our minds. So is the fatal shooting of unarmed Ahmaud Arbury in Georgia.
People are still talking about the Scopes trial in Tennessee over the teaching of evolution in public schools. Debate continues to rage over the criminal and civil trials of O. J. Simpson. He was acquitted in the criminal trial but assessed a more than $30 million fine in the civil case. Did he or didn’t he kill his ex-wife and her boyfriend in 1994?
A citizen’s right to a trial by jury is considered by almost everyone as a fundamental constitutional principle in the American legal and political systems. Providing a defendant with an impartial trial by a jury of his peers is intended to give the accused an additional safeguard against a corrupt or overzealous prosecutor and also against an arrogant, biased, or eccentric judge.
The American jury system has changed considerably. The nation began with a jury system where service was embarrassingly restricted to white male property owners. Today jury service is the responsibility of all adult citizens. Nowadays more time and energy are spent trying to persuade people to serve on juries than is spent trying to exclude them.
While most people are willing to serve on juries, there are many others who present excuses (some legitimate) to evade this responsibility. The internet lists a dozen or more excuses that usually work to be dismissed from jury duty.
Reductions in the numbers of jury trials occur when lawyers work out a plea bargain settlement prior to the case going to trial. As a rule, attorneys try to avoid having a case go to a jury trial. This is the practice in 90 percent or more of criminal cases at the state level. There is also a growing trend to shift cases out of the courtroom to mediation or binding arbitration.
Both federal and state courts have watered down the right to a jury trial. In lower courts, jury trials are often not required if the jail time is short or the fines are low.
We often also fail to provide for “speedy” trials. This was notably the case in the past two years (2020-2021) when fear of catching the coronavirus caused many jury trials to be postponed indefinitely. Urgent murder cases have still been conducted with jury trials. Many accused persons have been set free on bond during this unusual period. Probably many cases that would ordinarily go to a jury trial have been settled by making extra efforts to gain plea bargains or use binding arbitration.
There apparently have been some attempts at conducting on-line jury trials, a practice akin to telemedicine. One can only imagine that, if the pandemic continues — or other pandemics descend on us — our judicial system will have to explore how new technologies can help guarantee speedy and impartial trial by jury.
A low percentage of Americans are called to make themselves available for jury duty. An even smaller number are actually selected by the attorneys and the judge to serve on a jury and help render a verdict. There have been a lot of no shows during the COVID-19 crisis.
People rightly ask good questions about the jury system. Do too many people get excused from jury duty? How impartial are most jurors? Can we agree on what is “beyond a reasonable doubt”? Are jury trials too costly and too time consuming?
Here are a few answers. Nobody expects every juror to be 100 percent impartial. But the hope is that twelve people, with proper instruction, can determine most of the facts in a case and reason and deliberate with their fellow jurors to arrive at a decision.
Most judges in America respect and trust the jury system as part of our checks and balances. Most people who have served on juries come away with positive feelings about the system.
Most adult Americans say jury service is one of our responsibilities as a citizen. But there are consistent concerns over how representative juries are. And there are issues of sexism and racism that are long standing challenges and require further reforms, training, and safeguards.
Can skilled lawyers or psychologists stack or rig a jury? There is a growing business of “fixers” or “analytics specialists” who try to forecast what type of jurors would be more favorable (or threatening) in a court case. These firms advertise on the internet and have been celebrated in television shows such as Bull.
Want to learn more about courtroom procedures and politics and watch lawyers perform before American juries? Here are several Hollywood or television versions of "reel" jury trials. They help educate those of us who have often been called to be available for jury duty but have never been on a jury.
They are recommended “must see” American films that heighten our understanding of the strengths and challenges in our “trial by jury” system.
1. 12 Angry Men. This Sidney Lumet directed 1957 film classic is the most in-depth portrayal of an American jury ever made. Jury deliberations are private off-camera events. But in this film the writers and directors are imagining what took place after the witnesses were questioned and the jury began debating and deciding on its verdict.
A young man has been accused of killing his father. All but one member of the all-male jury are initially inclined to judge the young man guilty. But Juror #8, wonderfully acted by Henry Fonda, has some doubts and politely asks for further discussion and further tentative votes. Their heated discussions are intense.
One by one the other jurors come around and begin to understand the Fonda character’s doubts about the young boy’s guilt. Finally their collective “reasonable doubt” leads to a unanimous “not guilty” verdict.
2. To Kill a Mockingbird. Based on the best-selling Pulitzer Prize winning 1960 novel by Harper Lee, this 1962 film contains the most-watched jury trial in America. Most teenagers read this novel in one of their high school English classes.
Gregory Peck won an Academy Award for his excellent performance as Atticus Finch, an Alabama attorney who is drafted to serve as a temporary public defender. His client, Tom Robinson, is a black sharecropper accused of raping a white woman. Finch does his best to convince the all-white twelve-man jury to acquit Robinson because there are reasonable doubts about his role in the rape.
The novel and the movie have some splendid characters and great stories to tell, but the main point is that the jury appears to be dominated by Ku Klux Klan sympathizers. Finch knows this and pleads with them to rise above any racial prejudices they may have. Finch loses his case, but not before reminding us of the higher aspirations of our jury trial system. He explains:
“There is one human institution that makes a pauper the equal of a Rockefeller, the stupid man the equal of an Einstein, the ignorant man the equal of a college president. That institution … is a court…. Our courts have their faults, as does any institution, but in this country our courts are a great leveler, and in our courts all men are equal.”
Finch knew well the American aspiration of equal justice under the law, but he realistically made this point. “The one place where a man ought to get a square deal is in a courtroom, be he any color of the rainbow, but people have a way of carrying their resentments right into the jury box.”
3. Inherit the Wind. This captivating 1960 film is loosely based on the real-life Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925. A substitute high school science teacher, John T. Scopes, was arrested and accused of violating a recently enacted Tennessee law that made it illegal to teach Darwinian ideas of human evolution. Scopes was found guilty and fined $100, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.
This debate between creationist and evolutionist is still alive and flourishing in our day. The majesty of this film, directed by the talented Stanley Kramer, was that two celebrity lawyers, Clarence Darrow (Spencer Tracy) and William Jennings Bryan (Frederic March) put on a provocative, instructional, and entertaining show before a small-town jury.
As in real life, the movie makes clear that this was an ultra-dramatic as well as bizarre trial. What we teach in our classrooms, such as evolution or our racist history, still generates heated political discourse in communities across the country.
4. Gideon’s Trumpet. This is a made for TV 1980 movie based on the book by reporter Anthony Lewis of the New York Times. The book provides an enormously instructive commentary and analysis of a local jury trial case that finds a local drifter guilty of breaking into a pool hall and stealing some money. The drifter was not represented by a lawyer.
The accused, Clarence Gideon, pleaded that he deserved the right to counsel and appealed his case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices ruled that Gideon had a constitutional right to a lawyer. The imprisoned Gideon was retried, this time with a lawyer, and acquitted and released.
5. The Verdict. Directed by the gifted Sidney Lumet and written by the celebrated playwright David Mamet, this 1982 legal drama is based on a 1980 novel. It is said to have been inspired by a similar malpractice suit that outraged people in the New England area.
A hospital accident has put a woman patient in a permanent coma. The victim’s family sues the Catholic hospital and two prominent anesthesiologists. An elite and well-staffed law firm is hired to defend the church hospital, the physicians, and their insurance companies.
Actor Paul Newman gives one of the best performances of his storied career. He plays a once-promising attorney, Frank Galvin, whose career has reached close to rock bottom. He was let go by a top law firm and has become an alcoholic. An old friend and mentor gives him this case, which is likely to be plea bargained into a favorable settlement for the hospital and the doctors. Galvin is to represent the victim.
Galvin visits the comatose victim, who is barely alive on a ventilator. Attorney Galvin is so revolted by what happened that he dedicates himself to rejecting the plea bargain and suing for more money in a courtroom jury trial. This is a big gamble. The narrative becomes in part the redemption of Frank Galvin, who works to pull himself together and fight for a righteous verdict.
This is a bit of a David v. Goliath plot. Viewers learn a lot about how lawyers prepare their cases, the critical importance of evidence, the need for appropriate witnesses, and the power of forceful closing arguments.
6. The Runaway Jury. This 2003 film is adapted from legal storyteller John Grisham’s seventh novel, published in 1996.
The movie is mainly filmed in New Orleans. The case involves a woman whose husband has been killed in a random shooting at his office. The wife takes Vicksburg Firearms to court on the grounds that its manufacturing deadly firearms constitutes gross negligence.
Actor Gene Hackman stars in the film as Rankin Fitch, jury consultant for the firearms firm. He specializes in trying to stack juries. The movie details various legitimate, and a few unlawful, techniques developed by this jury “witch doctor.”
A bizarre and hard to believe part of this story is the role of a young juror, who deliberately seeks a big bribe in return for swaying the jury. The movie takes you through jury selection and some of the jury’s private deliberations.
The Hackman character and the bribe-seeking young juror are both out to make a big profit from weaknesses in the jury system. The film thus exaggerates, in our view, things that can go wrong with the jury system.
The prosecutor, played by Dustin Hoffman, resists the efforts to fix and bribe the jury. In the end the widow is awarded $110 million in general damages from the gun manufacturer.
7. The O. J. Simpson 1994-1995 Trial. One of America’s most celebrated professional football stars was arrested in 1994 for allegedly killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend. It was an especially bloody and brutal crime, yet there were no witnesses.
O. J. Simpson, an African American, was famously acquitted in the subsequent jury trial held in downtown Los Angeles. National television covered this trial live. There have been a handful of books, movies, and documentary films that have tried to interpret what happened. Most agree that the presiding judge acted improperly and the prosecution made some serious mistakes.
Rodney King, a black man, was brutally beaten by the Los Angeles Police Department about two years before the O. J. Simpson trial. The police involved were tried and found not guilty. This led to major rioting in Los Angeles and heightened concerns over the fair treatment of African Americans by the L.A. police. Many observers concluded that the turmoil over the Rodney King case caused the prosecution in the O.J. Simpson trial to go easy on the defendant in order to not appear biased against minorities.
In 1996 CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin wrote an award-winning book on the O.J. Simpson trial called The Run of His Life: The People vs. O. J. Simpson. This inspired an FX Television series called: The People vs. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The series was controversial, just like the O. J. Simpson trial, but it received a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and can be viewed on Netflix. Other shows were O. J. Simpson: Trial of the Century and O. J.: Made in America.
8. The Trial of the Chicago Seven. This is an Aaron Sorkin Netflix film (2020) that tries to recapture the anti-war “hippie” protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It involves the subsequent arrest and jury trial of several of those arrested for disturbing the peace and inciting unlawful behavior.
This may not be a great movie yet it captures, through a liberal Sorkin lens, some of the history of the 1968 presidential nominating convention and the famous trial of Tom Hayden, Abbie Hoffman, and others that took place later.
It was a raucous and out-of-control trial. Judge Julius Hoffman (played wonderfully by Frank Langella) loses his temper and sometimes loses control of the trial. The defendants are often rowdy and disrespectful. Eventually the jury either acquitted the accused or handed out light sentences, all of which were overturned on appeal.
The Economist magazine recently noted that not much “is sacred in American public life anymore. The jury itself is one of the holdouts.”
Let us hope so. Yet a realist has to appreciate that trial by impartial juries in an impartial courtroom will always be an end-goal aspiration. As these movies attest, we still have flaws and imperfections in our judicial system .
The U.S. Supreme Court and many states have encouraged great improvements in our trial-by-jury system. But we have more to do to educate ourselves about this fundamental right and work even harder to have the jury system earn the respect of everyone.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about national and Colorado politics.