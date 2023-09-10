SALIDA — Sophia Herzog Gibb is a four-foot dynamo slicing down the far lane of the city’s indoor pool.

No, she’s a needle speed-stitching through water, up and down, up and down, in a breaststroke that barely makes a splash. Like it’s the easiest thing in the world.

The two-time Paralympic medalist (silver in Rio, bronze in Tokyo) pulls herself up to the pool’s edge, adjusts the Team USA swim cap bearing the maiden name she competed under professionally, and asks if the media duo shadowing her on this day in mid-August got the photos they need.

“I can go again,” she offers brightly, and does.

Comparatively speaking, this is the easiest thing in the world for her. Swimming, cameras, reporters. Being witnessed.

Or, it was.

“I think swimming at the Paralympic level for so long was really healthy for me and unhealthy in some ways,” Sophia said later that day, back at the Poncha Springs home she shares with her husband and fellow retired para-athlete, Nick Gibb.

“I never want to step up on the swimming blocks again and race.”

Feeling challenged, and feeling pressured, aren’t the same thing. Ten years as a globe-trotting, elite pro athlete — and 26 years, as a little person — have taught her that.

“I always knew when I started swimming that I wanted to end on my own terms,” said Sophia, who has achondroplasia, a rare genetic disorder that is the most common form of skeletal dysplasia among people with dwarfism.

These days, she’s no longer swimming with her eye on a medal, or the world’s eyes on her.

She’s swimming for what’s next: recovery from major hip surgery and a retirement, away from the limelight, she hopes will continue to look and feel like anything but.

'High school not a fun time'

The birth of Ralph Herzog and Patricia LaSala’s only child brought both joy and worry for the couple, who’d decamped to the tiny Colorado mountain town of Fairplay in search of fresh air and a home where they could regularly indulge their shared passion for the outdoors, running, mountain biking and raising a menagerie of farm animals.

Sophia’s parents are average height, and neither side of the family has a history of achondroplasia. What the couple knew then about dwarfism was what little pop culture had taught them: effectively nothing.

“We maybe saw a dwarf on TV once in a while but never knew one in person, so after she was born we were trying to find out everything we could,” said Ralph Herzog. That quest led them to specialists in Denver and ultimately with Little People of America, the premier and largest national organization of its kind, which hosts annual gatherings where individuals and families can connect with doctors, resources, and each other.

Home, however — for Sophia’s first 17 years, until she moved into the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs — was always Fairplay.

“Growing up with a disability, I’ve always had to work harder,” said Sophia.

Growing up with a disability in an isolated mountain town, among a graduating class of 20, in a century-old former mining school where ADA compliance and historic preservation were often at odds, was an uphill swim.

“High school was not a fun time, socially,” she said. “I was the first kid to go through the school district with a physical disability so it was a huge learning process, and struggle, for them to essentially adapt the school for me.”

She recalled getting locked in a school bathroom because she wasn’t tall enough to reach the door handle.

Such experiences didn’t define her early years, however.

“My parents did a really good job of making sure my life was really diverse,” Sophia said. “I always knew there was something outside of school, that that wasn’t the end all, be all. The light at the end of the tunnel, for me, was to find that community I was going to fit into.”

'Something just clicked'

Sports was that community.

Sophia was on snow skis soon after she could walk and learned how to swim around the same time — at age 3. Schussing was her first passion, but worsening hip pain led to a fateful pivot in pursuits.

“Swimming is a natural activity for competitiveness, and is something they recommend for people with skeletal dysplasia,” Herzog said. “And, she was really good at it.”

Fairplay, however, didn’t have a swim team.

It didn’t even have a pool.

Swimming lessons, and eventually practices and meets with the Platte Canyon team in Bailey, which Sophia was able to join, required at least a 40-minute drive to a neighboring town.

“It was a matter of taking her over there every afternoon after school, doing a 2-hour class, then driving back,” said her dad. “But she wanted to do it. I thought, as long as she wants it, and it’s a good form of exercise.”

When Sophia was a freshman, the family attended a swim meet of para-athletes held at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. The experience opened everyone’s eyes to what was possible, Herzog said.

“It was very inspirational to her and to us to see these kids — their attitudes, their disabilities, their competitiveness. Something just clicked in her,” he said.

Sophia got more serious about swimming and participating in meets that pitted the nation’s top young para-athletes against one another. Two years later, at a meet in Miami, she was scouted by the head of the USOPC’s resident program.

“They told her that, as soon as she gets out of high school, she’s welcome to come down to the (Olympic) training center,” Herzog said.

Once the family was back in Colorado, Sophia immediately called up her principal and worked out a study program that would allow her to graduate a year early.

“She ended up graduating high school her junior year, and the very next day she moved to the Olympic Training Center,” Herzog said.

'You freaking did it!'

Going from a world where accessibility in public places often felt like an afterthought, to a campus adapted to accommodate those with a range of disabilities, was a sea change Sophia said she didn’t see coming.

Meeting her life partner, doubly so.

Nick Gibb remembers the first time he saw his future wife at the Springs training center where they both lived.

“Sophie stuck out to me. Her hair was wet, and I was, like, ‘Oh, she’s a swimmer,’” said Nick, a cyclist who (re)turned to the sport in his 30s as a pro para-athlete, after his leg was crushed in a snow-making machine accident. “The way she held herself, and walked through the cafeteria, even though she’s 4 feet tall, she walked with a purpose. You could tell the confidence in her.

“And she’s just beautiful.”

They danced around their attraction for a while, but eventually gave in, making time to build a relationship, and go on dates, despite exhaustion and a stipend-level budget that made off-campus outings an uncommon indulgence.

Nick went on to compete in several World Cups and World Championships but his athletic journey was never on the medal track Sophia’s was. So, Nick triaged his priorities and in 2019 he retired from professional sports to get a head start on padding a nest for their future.

The couple ended up in the Salida area, ultimately buying a home about five minutes from where Sophia’s parents moved when they left Fairplay.

In the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were staged in 2021 due to the pandemic, Sophia began training with a local coach at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. When COVID-19 shut everything down, she trained in the often ice-cold water of the Arkansas River that flows through town.

After taking bronze in Tokyo, and tying the knot with Nick in August, 2022, Sophia Gibb announced her official retirement from professional sports on her Instagram page last December, closing the message with a nod to the younger self whose perspective, and determination, made it all possible.

“To the little girl who grew up with a dream and all odds against her, you freaking did it!”

Devoted to surgery recovery

Pro swimming, and a BA in business communications from DeVry University, earned while she was living at the training center, under her belt, Sophia turned to a new set of hurdles:

Earning a master’s degree, so she could keep advancing in her job with the Chaffee County public health department.

And ultra running.

Training in Salida for the latter likely aggravated an issue many people with her condition can live with for a lifetime without requiring surgery, said her surgeon, Dr. Stuart Mackenzie.

But most people who are like Sophia, aren’t really like her at all.

“We think that the shape of her hip is probably pretty typical with achondroplasia, but it doesn’t bother most people because most people don’t demand as much of their body as Sophia does,” said Mackenzie, division chief of skeletal dysplasia for the orthopedic surgery department at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware.

He met Sophia through LPA, when she attended an annual gathering and sought a second opinion about the diagnosis she’d received from a Colorado specialist about the cause, and fix, for persistent pain in her hip.

“It didn’t bother her before she started running, so maybe if she chose to stop she would get better, but it’s hard to tell motivated athletes that,” Mackenzie said.

In May, Sophia underwent surgery in Delaware to reposition the socket of her left hip bone into a more stable position, where it was fixed with a series of surgical screws.

“It is a procedure that is done, not infrequently, at specialty hospitals around the country, but it requires a pretty specialized skill set to do it safely… on patients with dwarfism,” Mackenzie said.

As soon as she could, Sophia devoted herself to her recovery, choosing to stay at the hospital three extra weeks as a rehab patient, doing hours of strenuous, daily physical therapy.

“Our chief of rehab medicine said that, without a doubt, Sophia is the strongest and most motivated patient we’ve ever had at our hospital,” Mackenzie said. “She blew our therapy team out of the water.”

A personal race

Back home in Salida, Sophia continued tackling her recovery like an athlete going for gold, said her husband.

Nick said his job has mostly been to make sure the elite athlete who spent a decade pushing physical boundaries doesn't push herself too hard with her rehab.

“When you live the life that we did, you’re gone if you’re not doing everything perfect,” said Nick.

The fear of not being able to get back to that place of peak performance, of being able to do whatever she set her mind to, was “scary” for Sophia.

“It’s been almost an annoyance how dedicated she is, to tell you the truth,” Nick said.

And she’s just getting started.

In two months, she hopes to get the all clear from her doctors to hit the trails. It won’t be rehab anymore, but training.

“First, I want to run a marathon then hopefully build up to a 50k,” Sophia said. “I’d like to see if my body could handle something like being on the trail for eight hours, pushing it like that.”

She’s relishing the chance to embrace a new challenge, a personal challenge, this time on her own terms.

“We’re going to take it really, really slow and thoughtful with my training since there’s no pressure to get into it, there’s no timeline I’m on,” she said.

No pressure, but what she exerts on herself. No clock, but her own.

And no one watching but the people who want to see her succeed simply because that’s what she wants, too.